WHITE MOUNTAINS DECLARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND

1 minutes ago
PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 25, 2022

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular meeting held on February 24, 2022, the Board of Directors of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. declared a $1.00 per share annual dividend, payable in cash on March 23, 2022, to holders of record of Common Shares as of the close of business on March 14, 2022.

About White Mountains

White Mountains is a Bermuda-domiciled financial services holding company traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange under the symbol WTM. Additional financial information and other items of interest are available at the Company's web site located at www.whitemountains.com.

CONTACT:Rob Seelig
(603) 640-2202

SOURCE White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

