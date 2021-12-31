Invst, LLC Buys VectorShares Min Vol ETF, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade

New Purchases: BIL, SHY, VGT, VDC, USMV, GNMA, PSX, AMCR, AM, SO, OGE, EIX, FE, GILD, LOW, DD, PPL, HBAN, BRX, MUSA, L, WBA, UBSI, SLAB, VOYA, ATIP, LPX, DIOD, STIP, HOOD, MCD, FILL,

BIL, SHY, VGT, VDC, USMV, GNMA, PSX, AMCR, AM, SO, OGE, EIX, FE, GILD, LOW, DD, PPL, HBAN, BRX, MUSA, L, WBA, UBSI, SLAB, VOYA, ATIP, LPX, DIOD, STIP, HOOD, MCD, FILL, Added Positions: VSPY, EFV, VTV, IVV, IUSB, VBK, ESGU, GS, SCHE, PFE, SPY, SSO, GOVT, TLH, CRM, VTEB, QQQ, TFI, MPW, PRU, SCHF, SCHG, NFLX, WMT, VFH, SBUX, ZION, AMZN, TSLA, BNDX, RDVY, ATEC, FDX, DIS, EFG, WMB, CORP, SYF, ALLY, VBR, ADBE, JNJ, RF, SPG, IRM, BLK, MO, TLT, XOM, IPG, CVX, SPLG, JPM, MGA, JNPR, KR, MBB, MAR, FALN, WHR, DAL, PM, UNH, TGT, SNAP, QCOM, PG, MSFT, ZOM, OKE, ABBV, HD, LRCX, NVDA, CMCSA, BX, ABT, VOO, VLO, AMD,

VSPY, EFV, VTV, IVV, IUSB, VBK, ESGU, GS, SCHE, PFE, SPY, SSO, GOVT, TLH, CRM, VTEB, QQQ, TFI, MPW, PRU, SCHF, SCHG, NFLX, WMT, VFH, SBUX, ZION, AMZN, TSLA, BNDX, RDVY, ATEC, FDX, DIS, EFG, WMB, CORP, SYF, ALLY, VBR, ADBE, JNJ, RF, SPG, IRM, BLK, MO, TLT, XOM, IPG, CVX, SPLG, JPM, MGA, JNPR, KR, MBB, MAR, FALN, WHR, DAL, PM, UNH, TGT, SNAP, QCOM, PG, MSFT, ZOM, OKE, ABBV, HD, LRCX, NVDA, CMCSA, BX, ABT, VOO, VLO, AMD, Reduced Positions: IJR, VLUE, XLE, IXG, IXN, IYE, TIP, BMY, COKE, CVS, STX, HPE, LUMN, BA, CCI, DVA, ESGE, CHTR, T, AXP, FB, IEF, VZ, RSP, MAN, AAPL, TNL, JEF, GOOGL, JHG, BRK.B, HIMS, PFF, FUN, BBY, AMAT, AMP, AMGN, NMR, EXR, COMT, COIN, DOW, IP, APO, USB, LSI, PNC,

IJR, VLUE, XLE, IXG, IXN, IYE, TIP, BMY, COKE, CVS, STX, HPE, LUMN, BA, CCI, DVA, ESGE, CHTR, T, AXP, FB, IEF, VZ, RSP, MAN, AAPL, TNL, JEF, GOOGL, JHG, BRK.B, HIMS, PFF, FUN, BBY, AMAT, AMP, AMGN, NMR, EXR, COMT, COIN, DOW, IP, APO, USB, LSI, PNC, Sold Out: HYG, EMB, LQD, IJH, VOX, VIS, IGSB, LUV, MMM, PENN, EHC, MS, DKNG, MRNA, LBTYK, CODI, RIOT, HRB, NRG, PUK, PHI, VWO, NWL, ORAN, BRMK, BCE, BABA, PAYC, VOD, VGR, SHOP, BBL, O, RIO, RBLX, INTC, CAG, IWF, ITOT, ORCL, IEFA, PYPL, TTC, BARK, MNMD, PRVB, SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VectorShares Min Vol ETF, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Invst, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Invst, LLC owns 181 stocks with a total value of $639 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Invst, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invst%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 114,898 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.85% VectorShares Min Vol ETF (VSPY) - 4,680,292 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 183.26% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 683,861 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 376.13% SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 322,793 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 349,104 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. New Position

Invst, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 322,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invst, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 349,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invst, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $398.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 25,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invst, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $177.95 and $199.88, with an estimated average price of $187.56. The stock is now traded at around $190.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 50,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invst, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $72.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invst, LLC initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.5 and $50.01, with an estimated average price of $49.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invst, LLC added to a holding in VectorShares Min Vol ETF by 183.26%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 4,680,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invst, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 376.13%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 683,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invst, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 816.60%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $140.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 209,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invst, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $430.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 114,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invst, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.37%. The purchase prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $50.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 142,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invst, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 119.69%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $340.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invst, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92.

Invst, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05.

Invst, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.

Invst, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74.

Invst, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65.

Invst, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $189.13 and $206.87, with an estimated average price of $199.52.

Invst, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 88.13%. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.2%. Invst, LLC still held 32,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invst, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 50.46%. The sale prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7. The stock is now traded at around $102.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Invst, LLC still held 18,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Invst, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Global Financials ETF by 50.81%. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $78.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Invst, LLC still held 18,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.