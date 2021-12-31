Invst, LLC Buys VectorShares Min Vol ETF, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade

- New Purchases: BIL, SHY, VGT, VDC, USMV, GNMA, PSX, AMCR, AM, SO, OGE, EIX, FE, GILD, LOW, DD, PPL, HBAN, BRX, MUSA, L, WBA, UBSI, SLAB, VOYA, ATIP, LPX, DIOD, STIP, HOOD, MCD, FILL,
- Added Positions: VSPY, EFV, VTV, IVV, IUSB, VBK, ESGU, GS, SCHE, PFE, SPY, SSO, GOVT, TLH, CRM, VTEB, QQQ, TFI, MPW, PRU, SCHF, SCHG, NFLX, WMT, VFH, SBUX, ZION, AMZN, TSLA, BNDX, RDVY, ATEC, FDX, DIS, EFG, WMB, CORP, SYF, ALLY, VBR, ADBE, JNJ, RF, SPG, IRM, BLK, MO, TLT, XOM, IPG, CVX, SPLG, JPM, MGA, JNPR, KR, MBB, MAR, FALN, WHR, DAL, PM, UNH, TGT, SNAP, QCOM, PG, MSFT, ZOM, OKE, ABBV, HD, LRCX, NVDA, CMCSA, BX, ABT, VOO, VLO, AMD,
- Reduced Positions: IJR, VLUE, XLE, IXG, IXN, IYE, TIP, BMY, COKE, CVS, STX, HPE, LUMN, BA, CCI, DVA, ESGE, CHTR, T, AXP, FB, IEF, VZ, RSP, MAN, AAPL, TNL, JEF, GOOGL, JHG, BRK.B, HIMS, PFF, FUN, BBY, AMAT, AMP, AMGN, NMR, EXR, COMT, COIN, DOW, IP, APO, USB, LSI, PNC,
- Sold Out: HYG, EMB, LQD, IJH, VOX, VIS, IGSB, LUV, MMM, PENN, EHC, MS, DKNG, MRNA, LBTYK, CODI, RIOT, HRB, NRG, PUK, PHI, VWO, NWL, ORAN, BRMK, BCE, BABA, PAYC, VOD, VGR, SHOP, BBL, O, RIO, RBLX, INTC, CAG, IWF, ITOT, ORCL, IEFA, PYPL, TTC, BARK, MNMD, PRVB, SLVM,
For the details of Invst, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invst%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Invst, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 114,898 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.85%
- VectorShares Min Vol ETF (VSPY) - 4,680,292 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 183.26%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 683,861 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 376.13%
- SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 322,793 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 349,104 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
Invst, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 322,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Invst, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 349,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Invst, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $398.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 25,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Invst, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $177.95 and $199.88, with an estimated average price of $187.56. The stock is now traded at around $190.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 50,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Invst, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $72.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund (GNMA)
Invst, LLC initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.5 and $50.01, with an estimated average price of $49.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VectorShares Min Vol ETF (VSPY)
Invst, LLC added to a holding in VectorShares Min Vol ETF by 183.26%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 4,680,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Invst, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 376.13%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $49.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 683,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Invst, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 816.60%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $140.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 209,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Invst, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $430.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 114,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Invst, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.37%. The purchase prices were between $52.39 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.82. The stock is now traded at around $50.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 142,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Invst, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 119.69%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $340.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Invst, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92.Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Invst, LLC sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Invst, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Invst, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74.Sold Out: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)
Invst, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65.Sold Out: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
Invst, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $189.13 and $206.87, with an estimated average price of $199.52.Reduced: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Invst, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 88.13%. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.2%. Invst, LLC still held 32,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Invst, LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 50.46%. The sale prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7. The stock is now traded at around $102.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Invst, LLC still held 18,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Invst, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Global Financials ETF by 50.81%. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $78.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Invst, LLC still held 18,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Invst, LLC. Also check out:
1. Invst, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Invst, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Invst, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Invst, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs