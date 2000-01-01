Joby Aviation: Will We Have Flying Taxis by 2024? 

Joby Aviation ( JOBY, Financial) is a venture-backed company which is focused on creating a new form of transport, the “flying taxi,” or EVTOL (Electric Vertical Takeoff Landing Vehicle).

But this is not just science fiction - the company is really serious in its belief that it will have flying taxis in the sky soon. Despite being pre-revenue, they have working vehicles, partnerships with Uber and are backed by LinkedIn( LNKD, Financial) Founder Reid Hoffman.

Hoffman's backing is a big advantage, in my view. He was part of the “Paypal ( PYPL, Financial) Mafia,” which includes the founders of Youtube and even Tesla ( TSLA, Financial). Hoffman once said, "I think of Joby as Tesla meets Uber ( UBER, Financial) in the air.

What problem are they solving?

If you have been stuck in traffic recently, you will know cities are getting bigger and more congested. According to one study, “Americans lost on average 26 hours due to congestion in 2020.” This is down substantially from a whopping 99 hours in 2019. The decrease in traffic time has saved an estimated $51 billion, or $983 per driver.

This is the problem which Joby Aviation and other EVTOL companies aim to tackle. Joby’s vision is “to save a billion people an hour, every day."

In places such as New York and LA, the traffic problem is most serious with 100 hours and 45 hours lost each year due to traffic, respectively. Joby states in their investor presentation that in LA alone this is a $500 million+ opportunity.

Other cities also have serious traffic problems, such as Philadelphia (94 hours) and Chicago (86 hours).

The Uber of the sky

Joby plans to solve this traffic problem by “Shifting transportation from 2D to 3D." The company acquired Uber's flying taxi division, Uber Elevate, in December 2020 and also received a $75 million investment from the company. This puts them in a strong position, as they now have a solid go to market strategy.

An example of how this could change transportation forever, is by a customer taking a flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Newport Beach, California. The 44 mile trip would normally take between 45 mins and 50 mins, but with their EVTOL, it will only take 15 minutes.

Joby’s optimistic goal is to launch their app-based aerial ridesharing service directly to end-users in 2024.

First mover advantage

Joby has been working on electric flight for a very long time. They were founded in 2009 in Santa Cruz, California with just seven employees, and by 2012 were working with NASA on projects to advance electric flight.

Their flagship EVTOL promises to fly four passengers up to 150 miles. The company says the top cruising speed will be 200 miles per hour at up to 15,000 feet above sea level.

Joby has a first mover advantage in the U.S., with over 1,000+ test flights completed. The most notable was a groundbreaking 154 mile flight across Big Sur, California on a single battery charge.

They were also the first and only EVTOL to sign G-1 (stage 4) with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in 2020, in addition to receiving an EVTOL airworthiness certificate, the first of its kind from the U.S. Air Force.



(Image: Joby Investor presentation)

Competition

There are a few venture-backed companies which aim to become the number one “flying taxi” company of the next few years, many of these went public via a SPAC in 2020. Apart from Joby, we have Archer Aviation ( ACHR, Financial), which landed a $1 billion pre-order contract from United Airlines ( UAL, Financial). In addition, we have Lilium ( LILM, Financial), which also has a $1 billion pre-order contract from a Brazilian airline. Then there is also EHang ( EH, Financial), which is one of the furthest along in terms of technology and already operates sightseeing tours across coastal Chinese cities.

Personally, I think this market is huge enough for many players, and the biggest battle will be with regulatory authorities and convincing consumers that this new form of transport is not just safe but desirable. A big part of that will be making the cost-benefit profile worthwhile - if it's insanely expensive compared to getting a ground taxi, then most may not think it's worth the extra time.

Financials

The company went public via SPAC merger in November 2020, with Reid Hoffman and Reinvent Technology Partners ( RTP, Financial). The company also received a Series C financing investment by Toyota ( TM, Financial) and $910 million from BlackRock ( BLK, Financial), Uber and Fidelity ( FNF, Financial).

The company then went public at a whopping $6.6 billion. Now, although the market size is expected to be huge ($30 billion by 2030), the company is still pre-revenue. Thus it’s no surprise that rising interest rates and SPAC investor redemptions have caused the stock price to plummet down 60% from what supposed to have been the “cash floor."

Recent quarterly financials show $1 billion in cash on the balance sheet, and $227 million in debt. The market cap is $2.86 billion and this is trading at close to three times the company's cash. Despite a 50% decline in share price, this is still a high valuation as pre-revenue. Thus for one's portfolio, I would consider this as a speculative, venture capital bet with high upside potential but also alot of uncertainty.

Final thoughts

Flying Taxi, or EVTOLs, have the potential to change the transportation industry as we know it. Many companies are investing billions of dollars into the space with the hope to become the first mover in this lucrative market. There are a few companies within this space which offer the potential for investors to get in early in this market. However, due to the pre-revenue nature, these should be considered as speculative venture capital style investments with high reward potential but also lots of risk, from both valuation and unproven consumer adoption capabilities.