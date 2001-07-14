Ameresco Announces Participation in the Guidehouse Clean Hydrogen Economy Consortium Pilot Project Launch

Ameresco%2C+Inc., (NYSE: AMRC),a leading cleantech integrator specializing in renewable energy and energy efficiency, today announced its participation in a Hydrogen Pilot Project was selected by vote from a new consortium, Building the Clean Hydrogen Economy, formed by Guidehouse, a leading provider of consulting services. The new consortium operates with the goal of creating and launching innovative pilot projects that use clean hydrogen to increase renewables integration and decrease emissions.

Utilizing clean hydrogen production from existing and future RNG facilities, the hydrogen pilot project will aim to provide a low-carbon, scalable fuel source for heavy transportation along the I-10 corridor between Los Angeles and Phoenix. The company joined the Guidehouse Clean Hydrogen Economy Consortium in September 2021 to work with other members and explore ways to advance the hydrogen economy. Other organizations that have joined the consortium include Bank of America, Citi, Cummins, Linde, Walmart and more.

“The development of the clean hydrogen market is an area of need that our consortium fully understands,” said Lisa Frantzis, Partner, Guidehouse. “Through these pilot programs, we hope to decarbonize some of our country’s most challenging industries and collaborate with top minds from global and regional organizations to drive clean energy measures in communities across the country and unlock hydrogen’s full potential.”

“We’re excited to be included in Guidehouse’s continued work to highlight the importance of the market’s demand for a clean, scalable and dispatchable future fuel source such as clean hydrogen. I want to congratulate our Alternative Fuels Team for their tireless effort to formulate a hydrogen fuels project concept that leverages our renewable natural gas projects,” said Ameresco EVP, Mike Bakas. “Through our deep technical team experience, we look forward to utilizing our core competencies to accelerate the growth of hydrogen in the market for the benefit of our clients and the environment.”

The consortium voters evaluated projects based on the following criteria: technical and commercial viability, environmental benefits, scalability and engagement support from local, state and federal levels. For the top three proposals selected by the consortium voters, a full business case will be performed and the consortium’s working groups will then execute on two or three of them.

“Our team understands that clean hydrogen is an essential fuel of the future,” said President and CEO of Ameresco George Sakellaris. “With Guidehouse serving as the orchestrator, we are excited to see the potential ways that our Hydrogen Pilot Project can help accelerate the use of hydrogen technologies in cleantech projects across the globe.”

This announcement follows Ameresco’s proactive investment in hydrogen technology experts, positioning the company to help their customers transition and prepare for the alternative fuel future.

To learn more about Ameresco and its innovative alternative fuel solutions, please visit www.ameresco.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 12,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. ( NYSE:AMRC, Financial) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

