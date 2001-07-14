Anaergia to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results March 28, 2022, and Comments on Impact of Developments in Europe

Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia” or the “Company”) (TSX: ANRG), an integrated waste-to-value platform created to eliminate greenhouse gases by cost-effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas, fertilizer, and water, will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results via a news release on Monday, March 28, 2022, before market open.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

A conference call to review the results will take place at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Monday, March 28, 2022, hosted by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Benedek, Chief Operating Officer Yaniv Scherson, and Chief Financial Officer Hani Kaissi. An accompanying slide presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website shortly before the call.

To participate on the call, please sign up to receive your personal event-joining details at the following pre-registration link:

Conference Call Pre-registration: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.incommglobalevents.com%2Fregistration%2Fq4inc%2F9708%2Fanaergia-q4-conference-call-and-webcast-2021%2F. You will receive your access details via email.

To listen to the webcast live:

The webcast will be archived and available in the Investor Relations section of our website following the call.

Note on Financial Results Release Date

Contrary to reports from some news services, March 28, 2022, is the original planned date for the release of these financial results.

Impact of Developments in Europe

In light of the current events in eastern Europe, it should be noted that, despite the military conflict and the resulting market volatility, European Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) producers, such as Anaergia, are seeing much higher prices for sales of RNG. Over the last eight months, natural gas prices increased more than fivefold in western European markets. Furthermore, the European Union recently promulgated a new policy that recognizes the environmental benefits of RNG, and ascribes value to them, leading to further increases in RNG prices. As such, assuming no significant changes to current pricing levels, we expect that our plants in Italy, which are to begin production late this year, will likely be significantly more profitable than had been originally projected.

About Anaergia

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases (“GHGs”) by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas (“RNG”), fertilizer and water, using proprietary technologies. With a proven track record from delivering world-leading projects on four continents, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end solutions for extracting organics from waste, implementing high efficiency anaerobic digestion, upgrading biogas, producing fertilizer and cleaning water. Our customers are in the municipal solid waste, municipal wastewater, agriculture, and food processing industries. In each of these markets Anaergia has built many successful plants including some of the largest in the world. Anaergia owns and operates some of the plants it builds, and it also operates plants that are owned by its customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release include the release and timing of the Company’s fourth quarter results, the timing of production commencing at the Company’s plants in Italy, and the Company’s expectations regarding RNG prices and the profitability of its plants. The foregoing forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com

