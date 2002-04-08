New to The Street TV Announces its Five Business Guest Interviews, Airing on Bloomberg TV, Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 6:00 PM EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street TV announces broadcasting its business show Saturday, February 26, 2022, on Bloomberg TV at 6:00 PM EST.



New to The Street's show will air the following five (5) interviews:

1). Cryptocurrency – Alkimi's (CRYPTO: $ADS) ($ADS) interview, Mr. Ben Putley, CEO.

2). Cryptocurrency – Faith Tribe, Ltd.'s (CRYPTO: FTRB) ($FTRB) interview, Mr. Wahid P. Chammas, Founder.

3). GlobeX Data Ltd.'s ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

4). Cryptocurrency – Sonar -Resonance Labs Ltd.'s (CRYPTO: PING) ($PING) interviews, Mr. Michael Wood, CFO, and Mr. Cristiano Troffei, Chief Innovation Officer (CIO).

5). Cryptocurrency – Ariva, Inc.'s (CRYPTO: ARV) ($ARV), interview, Ms. Ashlee Stojanovski, Public Relations.

New to The Street TV airs Anchor Jane King's interview with Mr. Ben Putley, CEO at Alkimi (CRYPTO: $ADS) ($ADS) . Ben enlightens the TV viewers about Alkimi, the world's first decentralized ad exchange, rewarding users, publishers, and advertisers. With his background in digital ads, Ben compares eBay and Alkimi, whereas bidding wins in an auction setting. Ben explains that your data is the product on W3 (Web 3.0), and Alkimi gives you the tools to make money off your data footprint. Alkimi users now how a voice and can monetize their internet browsing activities with Alkimi's new digital advertising ecosystem. Users, advertisers, and publishers create significant operational and financial performances through its media exchange auction, beyond the centralized ad platforms dominated by Google and Meta (Facebook). Ben states, "You are the product." The Alkimi Exchange platform creates a more effective ad, is less costly, and is a disruptive shift from centralized web ad platforms. Transactions on the Alkimi Exchange required the Company's $ADS token. Ben gives his projections on metaverse ads. He talks about the $ADS token and other NFTs used for unique marketing campaigns to provide rewards, discounts, and interexchange platform uses.

Mr. Wahid P. Chammas, Founder at Faith Tribe, Ltd . (CRYPTO: FTRB) ($FTRB), an open-source fashion design platform for the Metaverse, talks with New to The Street's TV Anchor Jane King. For over 21 years, Faith Tribe established itself with a loyal following of fashion industry experts, creating brands and clothing lines through its legacy marketing and distribution platforms. Wahid explains how the Metaverse can work for Faith Tribe to harness the economic potential of 1000s of independent brands, designers, artists, buyers, and sellers. The $ FTRB's community ecosystem can support small independent, talented designers and creators with tools, resources, and marketing outlets, otherwise unavailable through the big fashion industry's legacy platforms. The bridge between the real world and Metaverse is growing, and content is a must for success. Wahid sees Faith Tribe as a content provider for those independent players in the Metaverse, allowing their clothing designs and brands to reach a new worldwide customer demographic. As a pioneer in the Metaverse, Faith tribe participants can earn $FTRB tokens, create/mint tokens, purchase raw materials, sell/buy fashion products, and produce garments efficiently and cost-effectively. Wahid believes that the future ahead for the Company is bright, and the Faith Tribe ecosystem gives the small fashion industry independents a completive uniqueness for empowerment and success.

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at GlobeX Data, Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT), talks to New to Street TV Anchor Jane King about the Company's Sekur® solutions . Alain provides his opinion on the recent consumer complaints about the ZOOM video conference platform. Apple Mac users experienced issues where the ZOOM program recorded conversations even when inactive. The ZOOM privacy breach is similar to Facebook (Meta) and WhatsApp breaches that occurred in the past. Alain recommends going to the computer setting, removing the program in its entirety, and restarting the computer. Recent US states and European governments are fighting against the constant abuse of personal data mining by big social media platforms. France and Germany informed Facebook (Meta) that the platform is not allowed in these countries if they cannot assure individual privacy. Facebook (Meta) and the Chinese work together, so if you post something which criticizes the Chinese Government, they remove those posts and sometimes suspend or remove accounts. GlobeX Data is coming out with Sekur Pro, an alternative to ZOOM, an encrypted video platform that ensures privacy. Users can expect to pay around $35-$50. With no open-source platform, no shared servers, never selling or mining data, GlobeX Data, Ltd. can offer cybersecurity solutions. As an added protection to subscribers, GlobeX Data Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the Country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws.

New to The Street's TV Anchor Ana Berry welcomes Mr. Michael Wood, CEO, and Mr. Cristiano Troffei, Chief Innovation Officer (CIO), at Sonar-Resonance Labs Ltd. (CRYPTO: PING) ($PING) ("Sonar") to the show. Cristiano explains the Sonar platform and what makes it uniquely different from competitors. The software application makes it a user-friendly experience, educating individuals and the users to obtain tools to grow as a crypto investor. Sonar's technological design and friendly user experience came from Cristiano's inspirations and influences from Apple products and his years of experience in technology designs and development. Michael talks about the "DYOR - Do Your Own Research," which is very cumbersome without having access to Sonar's information tools. Most due diligence for a crypto investor on coins, NFTs, and tokens can take many hours to visit multiple sites. Sonar brings a vast number of educational resources and financial tools as one application. As mass crypto adoption nears, having a basket of resources in one platform regarding blockchain reports, transactions, trade data, analytics, Defi access tools, and other essential matrices, Sonar's real-time information is necessary for any crypto investor. Their crypto tracking dashboard with numerous functions gives excellent and reliable data, giving a crypto investor confidence to make informed and timely decisions.

Live from the NASDAQ Market, Ms. Ashlee Stojanovski, Public Relations, Ariva, Inc. (CRYPTO: ARV) ($ARV), joins New to The Street TV. Ashlee explains to TV Anchor Jane King the Company's global and local tourism and travel networks using their cryptocurrency token, $ARV. Uniquely and successfully, Ariva blends its crypto platform with the travel and tourism industry. The Company is rolling out "Ariva Wonderland," a Metaverse travel platform that gives users a VR (Virtual Reality) travel experience with destinations, shopping features, concerts, and other virtual content. Ashlee talks about the Company's NFT Art Collection platform, which offers various artistic series for purchases. The "Ariva Man" is a VR avatar character who participates in the Company metaverse platform with journeys and travel experiences. The $AVR token continues to get listed on more crypto exchanges , and management now offers a staking feature that enables the token to get listed on even more exchanges. Ariva is changing the travel and tourism industries, pushing unlimited possibilities thanks to the Metaverse within the crypto and Defi space. Ashlee looks forward to future interviews to update the Company's growth and success.

About Alkimi (CRYPTO: $ADS) ($ADS):

The Alkimi (CRYPTO: $ADS) ($ADS) is a decentralized advertising exchange built on the Constellation Network's Hypergraph. Using the OpenRTB standards for programmatic advertising, Alkimi Exchange host a media exchange auction in real-time on the Hypergraph, a hosted state channel, AlEx. AlEx is the state channel facilitating a programmatic exchange that provides cost savings and fraud prevention for all stakeholders in the advertising industry: users exposed to digital advertising, publishers that host advertising, and advertisers that buy digital media. Alkimi Exchange is the first digital advertising. An immutable record of all media servings and engagements are recorded on a blockchain and ushered in accountability for the new digital advertising paradigm - https://alkimiexchange.com/ .

About Faith Tribe, Ltd. (CRYPTO: FTRB) ($FTRB):

Faith Tribe, Ltd . (CRYPTO: FTRB) ($FTRB) is revolutionizing the fashion industry and the Metaverse utilizing Faith Connexion's existing infrastructure and factories to bring a real-world business into the blockchain industry. Faith Tribe is a community-owned, open-source fashion design platform that empowers and rewards independent designers in the web3 economy. Its full-utility token gives its holders an exclusive, never-before achievable end-to-end experience. The digital business-in-a-box allows designers to collaborate, create, mint, fund, manufacture, distribute, and track design assets in the digital and physical world using NFTs and blockchain technology. Faith aims to pave the way for broader web3 and metaverse adoption for all designers and inspiring creators worldwide. The Faith Tribe token launched, $FTRB, on February 24 , 2022, on centralized exchanges and IDO launchpads - https://faithtribe.io/ & https://faithconnexion.com/

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data, Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails services, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data, Ltd. sells its products through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com & Twitter: @globexdata.

About Sonar (CRYPTO: PING) ($PING) :

Sonar-Resonance Labs Ltd (CRYPTO: PING) ($PING) ("Sonar") is a dynamic, all-in-one crypto tracking platform aiming to simplify and accelerate online investments. The platform's analytical ecosystem provides a safe place for users to research, manage, and decide on their current and future crypto investments by providing complete transparency and traceability. It features a central platform of analytics tools, a web3 wallet, and educational content - https://www.sonarplatform.io/ .

About Ariva, Inc. (CRYPTO: ARV) ($ARV) :

Ariva, Inc . (CRYPTO: ARV) ($ARV) launched its cryptocurrency $ARV in May 2021. The Ariva ecosystem focuses on uses in the global and local tourism and travel networks. The project is a worldwide B2C travel & tourism network where members can meet with global and local tourism service providers. Previous travelers' experiences and comments, making bookings with cryptocurrencies, earning crypto money from their reservations, and valuable content sharing are part of the Ariva experience. The project aims to achieve active use in the tourism and travel industry, one of the world economy's largest and most important industries. ARIVA aims to produce a cryptocurrency trade exchange and ensure that ARV is actively used in the tourism industry - https://ariva.digital/ & https://ariva.game/ .

