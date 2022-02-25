Global Self Storage to Present at the 34th Annual ROTH Conference, March 13-15, 2022

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties, has been invited to present at the 34th Annual ROTH Conference being held virtually and in-person in Dana Point, California on March 13-15, 2022.

The conference will feature on-demand online presentations from companies across a variety of sectors, one-on-one and small group meetings, thematic industry panels, and fireside chats.

Past conferences have showcased more than 550 companies and drawn more than 5,000 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high-net-worth investors.

Global Self Storage president and CEO, Mark C. Winmill, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors during the conference. He will be joined by the company's CFO, Thomas O'Malley, and CCO, Donald Klimoski.

Management will discuss the company's proprietary revenue rate management program, strong pricing power, and strategic focus on secondary and tertiary cities. They will also discuss the company's peer-leading FFO and AFFO growth in the third quarter of 2021.

ROTH will host a pre-recorded webcast of the company's presentation prior to the start of the conference. It will be accessible via the conference website here and in the investor relations section of the company's website under IR Calendar.

Click here to submit your conference registration request. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with SELF, please contact your ROTH representative. For questions or further information about SELF, please contact Ron Both or Justin Lumley of CMA at (949) 432-7557, or submit your request here.

About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately held and employee owned. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

For more information, go to ir.globalselfstorage.us or visit the company's customer site at www.globalselfstorage.us. You can also follow Global Self Storage on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

