Mace Teams Up with Local College to Promote Personal Safety Awareness

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / Mace Security International, Inc. ( OTCQX:MACE, Financial) today announced that it has teamed up with John Carroll University, a private university in Northeast Ohio, to promote education and awareness of the importance of personal safety among local college students.

Sanjay Singh, Chairman and CEO of Mace said, "Mace is a mission driven company and committed to providing family and community safety through individual empowerment, especially in our own neighborhoods here in Northeast Ohio."

The company is providing sponsorship and participation in the community through messaging during the men's and women's basketball games over a one-week period. It is supporting a contest giveaway of its non-lethal personal safety products.

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS!® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

