Verizon waives calling charges to Ukraine

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to developments in Ukraine, Verizon will waive charges for calls from its postpaid consumer and business wireless customers and residential landline customers to and from Ukraine, from February 25 through March 10. The company is also waiving voice and text roaming charges for customers in Ukraine.



"During these challenging times, customers need to stay connected with loved ones in Ukraine," said Manon Brouillette, executive vice president and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group. "Waiving long distance charges for customers calling Ukraine will help them focus on what matters: communicating with family and loved ones.”

Beginning today, Friday (Feb. 25), all calls made from Verizon residential landline, and consumer or business wireless phones to Ukraine will be rated at $0.00 per minute. It also includes calls made within Ukraine. Additionally, customers with international coverage plans can call Ukraine without using any minutes from their time-allotment blocks.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contacts:

Ana Rosella Ibarra

[email protected]

Heidi Flato

[email protected]



