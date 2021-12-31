Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Sells First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Bu

New Purchases: FJUN, NEU, PFE, MRNA, IWF, CVS, VUG, LRCX, BND, IWV, QQQ, SPY, EW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June, Cano Health Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grant Street Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 179,864 shares, 51.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 126,146 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 154,583 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 91,764 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 28,073 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.01, with an estimated average price of $37.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in NewMarket Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.26 and $376.51, with an estimated average price of $344.8. The stock is now traded at around $310.132300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $148.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $264.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $104.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 287.89%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 7,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe by 88.38%. The purchase prices were between $34.49 and $35.38, with an estimated average price of $35.02. The stock is now traded at around $34.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 28,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $63.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 31.10%. The purchase prices were between $31.78 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $33.82. The stock is now traded at around $32.788900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 45,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $154.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 28.02%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $295.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov. The sale prices were between $37.54 and $39.03, with an estimated average price of $38.42.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $34.16.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cano Health Inc. The sale prices were between $8.45 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.43.

Grant Street Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.