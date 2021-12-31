Arch Capital Group Ltd. Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

- Added Positions: BKLN, SRLN,
- Reduced Positions: XLF, DGRO, VLUE, IVE,
- Sold Out: ET, PAA, MPLX, ENB, WMB, KMI, TRP, MMP, EPD, CQP,
For the details of ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arch+capital+group+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 8,150,160 shares, 24.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.90%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 2,572,939 shares, 19.17% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 2,836,909 shares, 17.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.21%
- KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 3,020,200 shares, 15.23% of the total portfolio.
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 1,178,607 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.54%
Arch Capital Group Ltd. added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.90%. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.59%. The holding were 8,150,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Arch Capital Group Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 73.21%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.56%. The holding were 2,836,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06.Sold Out: MPLX LP (MPLX)
Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $28.09 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $29.99.Sold Out: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)
Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold out a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The sale prices were between $8.76 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $10.03.Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64.Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.Reduced: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Arch Capital Group Ltd. reduced to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 54.54%. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.8%. Arch Capital Group Ltd. still held 1,178,607 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Arch Capital Group Ltd. reduced to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8%. The sale prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $52.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.88%. Arch Capital Group Ltd. still held 527,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Arch Capital Group Ltd. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 69.75%. The sale prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7. The stock is now traded at around $105.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.86%. Arch Capital Group Ltd. still held 95,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Arch Capital Group Ltd. reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.22%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $152.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.63%. Arch Capital Group Ltd. still held 68,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.
