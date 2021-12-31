Arch Capital Group Ltd. Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Added Positions: BKLN, SRLN,

BKLN, SRLN, Reduced Positions: XLF, DGRO, VLUE, IVE,

XLF, DGRO, VLUE, IVE, Sold Out: ET, PAA, MPLX, ENB, WMB, KMI, TRP, MMP, EPD, CQP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Energy Transfer LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arch Capital Group Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Arch Capital Group Ltd. owns 11 stocks with a total value of $723 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arch+capital+group+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 8,150,160 shares, 24.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.90% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 2,572,939 shares, 19.17% of the total portfolio. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 2,836,909 shares, 17.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.21% KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 3,020,200 shares, 15.23% of the total portfolio. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 1,178,607 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.54%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.90%. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.59%. The holding were 8,150,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 73.21%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.56%. The holding were 2,836,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $28.09 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $29.99.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold out a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The sale prices were between $8.76 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. reduced to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 54.54%. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $39.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.8%. Arch Capital Group Ltd. still held 1,178,607 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. reduced to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8%. The sale prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $52.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.88%. Arch Capital Group Ltd. still held 527,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 69.75%. The sale prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7. The stock is now traded at around $105.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.86%. Arch Capital Group Ltd. still held 95,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.22%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $152.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.63%. Arch Capital Group Ltd. still held 68,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.