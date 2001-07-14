Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 Per Share

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share, payable on April 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 25, 2022. The ex-dividend date is March 24, 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224006033/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership