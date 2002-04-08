Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Ferrari Releases Its 2021 Annual Report and Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

1 minutes ago
Maranello (Italy), February 25, 2022 - Ferrari N.V. (/EXM: RACE) announced today that it has published its 2021 Annual Report and filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ferrari’s 2021 Annual Report and annual report on Form 20-F are available under section Investors on Ferrari’s corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com, where they can be viewed and downloaded. Shareholders may request a hard copy of these materials, which include Ferrari’s audited financial statements, free of charge, through the contact below.

