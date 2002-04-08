Lisa Allen Promoted to General Manager of Gray's Washington Operations

WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (: GTN) today promoted Lisa Allen to the new position of Vice President and General Manager of Washington Operations, effective immediately.



Since May 2019, Lisa has served as Executive Producer of “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren.” This weekend political show is anchored by Gray’s Chief National Political Correspondent and focuses on policy actions and national events impacting local communities. Lisa has also co-produced in-depth investigative programs featuring Ms. Van Susteren and other journalists within the company.

In her new role, Lisa will manage the various elements that comprise Gray’s operations on Capitol Hill and ensure their close integration with other newsrooms and resources across the company. Gray’s Washington operations include the following:

the Washington DC News Bureau that serves local newsrooms in all of Gray’s markets, headed by DC Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro;





Legal and political analysis for individual stations by Greta Van Susteren;





Political reporting led by White House Correspondent and Senior National Editor Jon Decker;





the Washington-based team of investigative journalists under Gray’s Vice President of Investigations, Lee Zurik; and





Washington-based fellowships and internships.

Sandy Breland, Senior Vice President-Local Media explained, “Our Washington operations are expanding to serve our growing company’s reach, making it necessary for a strong local leader who understands both our challenges and our strengths. We are thrilled to promote Lisa Allen to this new role, as she will ensure that we continue to provide our stations and our audiences with the highest possible level of unique, quality journalism from the nation’s capital while also accelerating collaborative political content partnerships involving Gray’s DC Team.”

Prior to joining Gray, Lisa was a Supervising Producer for Newsy in Chicago. Previously, she held various producer roles at television stations in New York, Chicago, and Detroit. She holds a Master of Arts in Media Studies & International Affairs from the New School and is a graduate of Wayne State University.

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States that serve 113 television markets reaching approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. We also own video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and PowerNation Studios, as well as Third Rail Studios.

