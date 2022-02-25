Osceola Gold Enters into Funding Agreement for up to $50 Million with Sajeinidus Agromine S.A. on behalf of 40 Brightwater LLC

WEIRTON, WV / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / Osceola Gold a precious metal mining company that focuses on the development and exploration of gold and other precious metal mining projects has entered a Letter of Intent for funding with Sajeinidus Agromine S.A. on behalf of 40 Brightwater LLC.

The initial funding of $5 million will be distributed within the next 7 - 10 business days. It's anticipated that the balance will be made available within the next 30 additional business days. Sajeinidus Agromine S.A. is currently finalizing all terms with its Banking Institution on the balance. This funding will provide the resources and capabilities to maximize mining operations to enable the achievement of 2022 production goals. The expected mining operational start is the week of April 4th, 2022.

Additionally, management is pleased to announce the finalizing of most details with WST Global, to arrive on site for pre-production early April 2022. WST Global management has indicated that it's an advantageous time to start filming this goldmine series. In the plans for 2+ years, like many other issues, had to emerge from the challenging landscape left by the pandemic.

Shareholders will be updated upon development in the coming weeks.

About Osceola Gold

Osceola Gold develops its projects in the State of Nevada with the corporate office in Weirton, VA. Osceola Gold has rights to mining claims in the Osceola Mining district in Mary Ann Canyon, which is situated about 30 miles north of Ely, Nevada. This area is one of the most prolific gold areas in the State of Nevada. The largest Nugget in Nevada was found in Mary Ann Canyon and the Osceola Mining District. For more information on Osceola Gold, please visit https://www.oscigold.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as 'anticipate,' 'if,' 'believe,' 'plan,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'could,' 'should,' 'will,' and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements, as described in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available for review at www.sec.gov, to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

