Missouri American Water Completes Acquisition of Hallsville Wastewater System in Central Missouri

Missouri American Water President Rich Svindland today announced the company has completed its acquisition of the Hallsville wastewater system, which serves approximately 700 customers in Boone County, Missouri.

“We are honored to provide safe, reliable wastewater service to our new customers in Hallsville,” said Svindland. “The approval by the Missouri Public Service Commission allows residents to benefit from our company’s experience and expertise in operating wastewater systems efficiently.”

More than 68 percent of voters in Hallsville supported the ballot measure in November 2019 to make Missouri American Water their trusted wastewater provider.

“We examined a lot of options and Missouri American Water was the best partner for our city. Our citizens overwhelmingly voted for this two years ago and we’re glad to finally see it come to fruition,” said Mayor Logan Carter of Hallsville.

Missouri American Water has committed to invest approximately $3.3 million in the city’s wastewater system over the next five years to improve service.

Missouri American Water is working with city officials for a smooth transition of service. Customers will receive welcome packets by mail with important customer information. Customers can access the company’s online customer service portal, MyWater, which provides a one-stop shop for viewing account details, signing up for paperless billing and autopay, reviewing service alerts, and more.

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people.

American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs approximately 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states.

