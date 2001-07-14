Clearwater Paper to Present at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) today announced Mike Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami, Florida on Monday, February 28, 2022. The presentation will begin at approximately 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time. Mr. Murphy will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.

For additional information on Clearwater Paper, please visit our website at www.clearwaterpaper.com.

ABOUT CLEARWATER PAPER

Clearwater Paper is a premier supplier of private brand tissue to major retailers, including grocery, club, mass merchants, and discount stores. In addition, the company produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters, and offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting. Clearwater Paper's employees build shareholder value by developing strong relationships through quality and service.

