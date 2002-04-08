Clarus Announces $0.025 Per Share Quarterly Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation ( CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a global company focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets, announced that its board of directors has confirmed the Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share.



The cash dividend will be paid on March 18, 2022, to all stockholders of record as of March 7, 2022.



About Clarus Corporation

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a global leading designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of best-in-class outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets. Our mission is to identify, acquire and grow outdoor “super fan” brands through our unique “innovate and accelerate” strategy. We define a “super fan” brand as a brand that creates the world’s pre-eminent, performance-defining product that the best-in-class user cannot live without. Each of our brands has a long history of continuous product innovation for core and everyday users alike. The Company’s products are principally sold globally under the Black Diamond®, Rhino-Rack®, MAXTRAX®, Sierra®, and Barnes® brand names through outdoor specialty and online retailers, our own websites, distributors and original equipment manufacturers. Our portfolio of iconic brands is well-positioned for sustainable, long-term growth underpinned by powerful industry trends across the outdoor and adventure sport end markets. For additional information, please visit www.claruscorp.com or the brand websites at www.blackdiamondequipment.com , www.rhinorack.com, www.maxtrax.com.au , www.sierrabullets.com , www.barnesbullets.com , www.pieps.com , or www.goclimbon.com .

