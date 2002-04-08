Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date February 15, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of February 15, 2022, short interest in 3,301 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 9,916,446,118 shares compared with 9,574,319,687 shares in 3,265 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of January 31, 2022. The mid-January short interest represents 2.72 days compared with 2.51 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 2,077 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,389,563,559 shares at the end of the settlement date of February 15, 2022, compared with 2,389,163,774 shares in 2,080 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 2.28 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.94.

In summary, short interest in all 5,378 Nasdaq® securities totaled 12,306,009,677 shares at the February 15, 2022 settlement date, compared with 5,345 issues and 11,963,483,461 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.62 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.37 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit

http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx

or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

