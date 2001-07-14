Floor & Decor Launches the Grand Opening of its Houston, Texas Design Studio on March 4, 2022

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND), a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, will expand its nationwide footprint when it opens the doors to its newest location in Houston, Texas on March 4, 2022. The Floor & Decor Design Studio with over 30 inspiring vignettes will open with a team of trained designers led by Julea Greenberg, the new studio’s Chief Executive Merchant.

“Floor & Decor Design Studio is so proud to join the Houston community,” said Greenberg. “We are committed to providing unmatched service and quality at unbeatable prices. We look forward to helping every customer turn their vision into reality.”

Design Studio

The Floor & Decor Design Studio offers a personalized experience with the benefits of design services and samples at your fingertips. Explore unmated inspiration, top-quality products at everyday low prices and work one-on-one with expert design professionals.

Store Address: 5080 Richmond Avenue Houston, Texas 77056

About Floor & Decor: Founded in 2000, Atlanta-based Floor & Decor is a leading high-growth specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, operating 160 warehouse-format stores and two design studios across 33 states as of December 30, 2021. The warehouse stores offer homeowners and professionals the industry’s broadest in-stock selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate, and luxury vinyl plank, under one roof. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials, wall tile, and related accessories for hard-surface flooring projects. The company directly sources products from manufacturers around the globe, which enables it to bring the world’s best and most innovative flooring trends to its customers, at everyday low prices. Floor & Decor has locations nationwide, but each store is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market served.

Additional company information can be found at www.flooranddecor.com and on Facebook (www.facebook.com%2Fflooranddecor).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005075/en/