Pasco County Schools Selects Naviance by PowerSchool to Bolster College, Career, and Life Readiness Program

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced Pasco+County+Schools in Pasco County, Florida has selected Naviance+by+PowerSchool as its primary college, career, and life readiness education technology solution. Along with Naviance, Pasco County Schools has benefitted from utilizing PowerSchool+Unified+Talent+Applicant+Tracking, PowerSchool+Unified+Talent+Employee+Records, PowerSchool+Unified+Talent+SmartFind+Express, and PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%26reg%3B+Performance+Matters to streamline talent management and student performance monitoring to create better employment and learning outcomes district-wide.

As a college, career, and life readiness platform, Naviance helps students uncover their strengths and interests to make more informed decisions about their futures. Through its intuitive platform, Naviance helps more than 10 million students in the U.S. facilitate everything from career exploration and planning to college research and applications – making it easier for students to discover and reach their goals.

“PowerSchool solutions have been a key resource for our district for years, and we are excited to add Naviance to our portfolio to help enhance our district’s college and career planning and exploration under one roof,” said Jennifer Batchelor, Program Specialist, Pasco County Schools. “PowerSchool’s suite of solutions has already transformed the way our district facilitates student performance monitoring and talent management, and we look forward to utilizing Naviance to better help our students prepare for their futures.”

As a longtime PowerSchool user, Pasco County Schools has expanded its student performance monitoring and talent management capabilities through PowerSchool+Unified+Classroom%26reg%3B+Performance+Matters and the Unified Talent product portfolio, respectively. Through Performance Matters, district educators have benefitted from the platform’s ability to create and distribute personalized assessments and monitor potential student learning gaps in the moment. Similarly, PowerSchool’s Unified Talent solutions have streamlined the district’s talent management capabilities by helping facilitate employment applications, resume reviews, and recommendations through one, cohesive platform.

“Pasco County Schools and its expanded administrative and student assessment capabilities are a great testament to what can be achieved through PowerSchool solutions,” said Craig Greenseid, PowerSchool Chief Revenue Officer. “Ensuring all educators and students have access to reliable, trustworthy, and effective education software is our number one goal, and we are excited to help bolster Pasco County Schools’ college, career, and life readiness program through Naviance.”

Pasco County Schools is a public school district serving over 81,000 students in Pasco County, Florida. As the 48th largest school district in the U.S. and the 10th largest school district in Florida, Pasco County Schools offers a Pre-K through 12th grade curriculum across 96 total schools. The district has received several trade and industry awards over the years, including being named a 2021 Model District by Solution Tree and 2020 College Board Advanced Placement District of Year for Large Districts, among other awards.

For more details on Naviance by PowerSchool, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.powerschool.com%2Fsolutions%2Fnaviance-by-powerschool%2F.

About PowerSchool

