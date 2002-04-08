Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders on April 27, 2022

TYSONS, Va., Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (: PK) (“Park”) today announced that it will host its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Park’s Board of Directors has established the close of business on March 4, 2022, as the record date for determining those stockholders that are entitled to vote at the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders.



Further details for the meeting are as follows:



Date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Time: 11:30AM ET Venue: 1775 Tysons Blvd

Tysons, VA, 22102

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park’s portfolio currently consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with approximately 32,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information.

For more information, contact:

Ian Weissman

Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy

571-302-5591

[email protected]

For additional information or to receive press releases via e-mail, please visit our website at www.pkhotelsandresorts.com