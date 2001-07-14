W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces 3-for-2 Stock Split and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 3-for-2 common stock split to be paid in the form of a stock dividend to holders of record on March 9, 2022. The additional shares are expected to be issued on March 23, 2022 (immediately subsequent to the payment of the regular quarterly cash dividend referred to below).

The Board of Directors has also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its pre-split common stock of 13 cents per share, also to be paid on March 23, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2022.

At February 17, 2022, W. R. Berkley Corporation had 176,790,914 shares of common stock outstanding.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

