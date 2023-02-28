State Street Global Advisors Announces Changes to US SPDR® Thematic ESG ETF

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT), today announced several changes to its SPDR%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3Cb%3E+%3C%2Fb%3E%3C%2Fsup%3EMSCI+ACWI+Low+Carbon+Target+ETF+%28LOWC%29.

Effective on or about Friday, April 22, 2022, the SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF will undergo changes to its fund name, ticker, benchmark, listing exchange and will undergo a 4:1 stock split.

Current Name and Ticker New Name and Ticker Current Benchmark New Benchmark Current Listing Exchange New Listing Exchange Stock Split SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (LOWC) SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target Index MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned Index NYSE Arca Nasdaq 4:1

SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF will move its primary listing from NYSE Arca to The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on or about April 22, 2022. The fund’s benchmark will be moving to the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned Index, which is designed to support investors who seek to reduce their exposure to transition and physical climate-related risks and who wish to pursue opportunities arising from the transition to a lower-carbon economy in alignment with the Paris Agreement requirements.

The fund will also be undergoing a 4:1 share split. Once implemented, the split will lower the fund’s share price and increase the number of outstanding shares. The aggregate market value of shares outstanding will not be impacted. The share split will apply to shareholders of record as of market close on or about April 19, 2022 and will be payable after market close on or about April 21, 2022. The shares will trade at their post-split price effective on or about April 22, 2022.

State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs maintains partnerships with the NYSE Arca and other exchange operators such as Nasdaq. Shareholders will not be required to take any action as a result of these changes.

About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds

SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are sponsored by affiliates of State Street Global Advisors. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are aligned to their investment strategy. For more information, visit www.ssga.com%2Fetfs.

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the world’s governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of active and index strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help portfolio companies see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the planet can deliver long-term performance. And, as pioneers in index, ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the world’s fourth-largest asset manager* with US $4.14 trillion† under our care.

*Pensions & Investments Research Center, as of 12/31/20.

†This figure is presented as of December 31, 2021 and includes approximately $61.43 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

Important Risk Disclosures

Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.

All information is from SSGA unless otherwise noted and has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy is not guaranteed. There is no representation or warranty as to the current accuracy, reliability or completeness of, nor liability for, decisions based on such information and it should not be relied on as such.

The trademarks and service marks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners. Third party data providers make no warranties or representations of any kind relating to the accuracy, completeness or timeliness of the data and have no liability for damages of any kind relating to the use of such data.

The information provided does not constitute investment advice and it should not be relied on as such. It should not be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security. It does not take into account any investor's particular investment objectives, strategies, tax status or investment horizon.

The whole or any part of this work may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted or any of its contents disclosed to third parties without SSGA’s express written consent.

Investing involves risk, including the risk of loss of principal.

This communication is not intended to be an investment recommendation or investment advice and should not be relied upon as such.

ETFstrade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

Foreign (non-U.S.) Securities may be subject to greater political, economic, environmental, credit and information risks. Foreign securities may be subject to higher volatility than U.S. securities, due to varying degrees of regulation and limited liquidity.

Equity securities may fluctuate in value in response to the activities of individual companies and general market and economic conditions.

Non-diversified fund may invest in a relatively small number of issuers, a decline in the market value may affect its value more than if it invested in a larger number of issuers. While the Fund is expected to operate as a diversified fund, it may become non-diversified for periods of time solely as a result of changes in the composition of its benchmark index.

The Fund may not purchase securities of any issuer if, as a result, more than 5% of the Fund’s total assets would be invested in that issuer’s securities; except as may be necessary to approximate the composition of its target index. This limitation does not apply to obligations of the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities.

Passively managed funds hold a range of securities that, in the aggregate, approximates the full Index in terms of key risk factors and other characteristics. This may cause the fund to experience tracking errors relative to performance of the index.

The returns on a portfolio of securities which exclude companies that do not meet the portfolio's specified ESG criteria may trail the returns on a portfolio of securities which include such companies. A portfolio's ESG criteria may result in the portfolio investing in industry sectors or securities which underperform the market as a whole.

Intellectual Property Information

Standard & Poor’s, S&P and SPDR are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a division of S&P Global (“S&P”); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Corporation. State Street Corporation’s financial products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and third party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.

The funds or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI, and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such funds or securities or any index on which such funds or securities are based. The Prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with SSGA Funds Management, Inc and any related funds.

Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC, State Street Global Advisors, One Iron Street, Boston, MA 02210.

Before investing, consider the fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 1-866-787-2257 or visit www.ssga.com. Read it carefully.

Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value

State Street Global Advisors, 1 Iron Street, Boston, MA 02210-1641

© 2022 State Street Corporation.

All Rights Reserved.

4286957.1.1.AM.RTL Exp. Date: 02/28/2023

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220225005372/en/