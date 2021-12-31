Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Arlington Asset Investment Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

3 minutes ago
PR Newswire

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 25, 2022

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) (the "Company") announced today that the Company will release results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 and will hold a conference call for investors at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 3, 2022 to discuss the results.

Investors wishing to listen to the earnings call at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 3, 2022, may do so via the Internet at: http://www.arlingtonasset.com/index.php?s=19

Replays of the earnings call will be available for 60 days via webcast at the Internet address provided above, beginning two hours after the call ends.

About the Company

The Company currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets and has elected to be taxed as a REIT. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

favicon.png?sn=PH74813&sd=2022-02-25 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arlington-asset-investment-corp-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-financial-results-301490915.html

SOURCE Arlington Asset Investment Corp.

