Larry Robbins' Firm Boosts Global Payments, Exits Takeda in 4th Quarter

Glenview Capital Management, the firm founded by Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed this month that his top five trades during the fourth quarter of 2021 included a boost to its holding of Global Payments Inc. ( GPN, Financial), the closure of its positions in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. ( TAK, Financial) and Paramount Global ( PARA, Financial) and a reduction to its holdings of Willis Towers Watson PLC ( WTW, Financial) and Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL, Financial)( GOOG, Financial).

The New York-based firm manages two funds: Glenview Funds and Glenview Opportunity Funds. The firm seeks long-term capital appreciation through an intense focus on deep fundamental research and individual stock security selection.

As of December 2021, Glenview’s $4.69 billion equity portfolio contains 57 stocks, with seven new holdings and a turnover ratio of 8%. The top three sectors in terms of weight are health care, industrials and technology, representing 60.12%, 8.96% and 8.73% of the equity portfolio.

Global Payments

Glenview purchased 751,400 shares of Global Payments ( GPN, Financial), boosting the position by 56.23% and its equity portfolio by 2.16%.

Shares of Global Payments averaged $137.30 during the fourth quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.66.

GuruFocus ranks the Atlanta-based payment processing company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank and profit margins that outperform more than 80% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Global Payments include Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio)’s Coatue Asset Management and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)’s GMO.

Takeda

The firm sold all 8,102,119 shares of Takeda ( TAK, Financial), trimming 2.41% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Takeda averaged $13.98 during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.90.

GuruFocus ranks the Japanese drug manufacturer’s profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of three-year earnings growth rates underperforming more than 55% of global competitors despite the company having a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins outperforming more than 70% of global drug manufacturers.

Paramount Global

The firm sold all 2,667,822 shares of Paramount Global ( PARA, Financial), paring 1.91% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of the CBS broadcasting parent averaged $34.30 during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.94.

GuruFocus ranks Paramount’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and profit margins that outperform more than 85% of global competitors.

Willis Towers Watson

The firm sold 469,802 shares of Willis Towers Watson ( WTW, Financial), curbing 56.41% of the position and 1.98% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson averaged $236.58 during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.03.

GuruFocus ranks the U.K.-based insurance company’s profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins that top more than 70% of global competitors.

Alphabet

The firm sold 38,097 Class A shares of Alphabet ( GOOGL, Financial), slashing 75.80% of the position and 1.85% of its equity portfolio.

Class A shares of Alphabet averaged $2,884.33 during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.06.

GuruFocus ranks the Mountain View, California-based online search giant’s profitability 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and profit margins that are outperforming more than 90% of global competitors.