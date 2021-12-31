Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. Buys Nu Holdings, Embark Technology Inc, Full Truck Alliance Co, Sells Medallia Inc, Berkeley Lights Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Nu Holdings, Embark Technology Inc, Full Truck Alliance Co, KE Holdings Inc, Bird Global Inc, sells Medallia Inc, Berkeley Lights Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. owns 19 stocks with a total value of $20.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SC US (TTGP), LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sc+us+%28ttgp%29%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SC US (TTGP), LTD.
  1. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 35,547,760 shares, 26.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.78%
  2. Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) - 555,446,088 shares, 25.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 12,074,289 shares, 20.37% of the total portfolio.
  4. Unity Software Inc (U) - 23,361,732 shares, 16.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%
  5. Embark Technology Inc (EMBK) - 53,144,138 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Nu Holdings Ltd (NU)

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $7.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.94%. The holding were 555,446,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Embark Technology Inc (EMBK)

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. initiated holding in Embark Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $7.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 53,144,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM)

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 32,209,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $19.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 10,964,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bird Global Inc (BRDS)

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. initiated holding in Bird Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $6.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 12,304,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR)

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. initiated holding in Aurora Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $17.11, with an estimated average price of $11.3. The stock is now traded at around $5.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 54.15%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $155.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 854,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Reduced: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)

Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. reduced to a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $17.39 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $7.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. still held 1,166,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of SC US (TTGP), LTD.. Also check out:

1. SC US (TTGP), LTD.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SC US (TTGP), LTD.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SC US (TTGP), LTD.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SC US (TTGP), LTD. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles