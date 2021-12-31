B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares, PROSHARES TRUST, Sells Select Interior Concepts Inc, Telos Corp, Franchise Group Inc

- New Purchases: IWM, TZA, SQQQ, XELA, DERM, DERM, CMPO, AGAC, MMAT, MTVC.U, DCP, STET.U, PSAGU, SDIG, KVHI, CLBR, CGTX, LSEA, PACI.U, NN,
- Added Positions: DDI, LAZY, VATE, MCHX,
- Reduced Positions: FRG, ALTG, BW, QMCO, TTSH, EOSE, GSL, SNCR, PPTA, INSE, MINM, LFMD, GTX,
- Sold Out: SIC, TLS, RILY, RMBL, GREE, PRBM.U, DRAYU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, MNR, GPP,
For the details of B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/b.+riley+financial%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of B. Riley Financial, Inc.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) - 25,045,673 shares, 25.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.23%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 720,000 shares, 18.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG) - 5,087,263 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.7%
- DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (DDI) - 3,784,036 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.92%
- Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL) - 2,312,133 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.61%
B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $202.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.02%. The holding were 720,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (TZA)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $22.12 and $31.99, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $33.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 1,294,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $45, with an estimated average price of $33.77. The stock is now traded at around $41.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Exela Technologies Inc (XELA)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Exela Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.88 and $2.27, with an estimated average price of $1.45. The stock is now traded at around $0.686200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 5,879,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Journey Medical Corp (DERM)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Journey Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.17 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 864,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Journey Medical Corp (DERM)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Journey Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.17 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 864,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (DDI)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. added to a holding in DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd by 98.92%. The purchase prices were between $14.24 and $17.62, with an estimated average price of $16.16. The stock is now traded at around $12.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 3,784,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Lazydays Holdings Inc by 171.54%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $22.66, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $17.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 698,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Innovate Corp (VATE)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Innovate Corp by 34.70%. The purchase prices were between $3.6 and $4.68, with an estimated average price of $3.97. The stock is now traded at around $3.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,723,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Marchex Inc (MCHX)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Marchex Inc by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $2.48 and $3.54, with an estimated average price of $2.9. The stock is now traded at around $1.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,971,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Select Interior Concepts Inc (SIC)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Select Interior Concepts Inc. The sale prices were between $14.42 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $14.46.Sold Out: Telos Corp (TLS)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02.Sold Out: B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in B. Riley Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $58.94 and $89.05, with an estimated average price of $73.61.Sold Out: RumbleON Inc (RMBL)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in RumbleON Inc. The sale prices were between $36.23 and $48.39, with an estimated average price of $39.9.Sold Out: Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.. The sale prices were between $13.54 and $28.24, with an estimated average price of $20.89.Sold Out: Parabellum Acquisition Corp (PRBM.U)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.12.Reduced: Franchise Group Inc (FRG)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. reduced to a holding in Franchise Group Inc by 46.61%. The sale prices were between $36.53 and $54.18, with an estimated average price of $45.28. The stock is now traded at around $45.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.96%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. still held 757,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Quantum Corp (QMCO)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. reduced to a holding in Quantum Corp by 35.33%. The sale prices were between $4.96 and $7.21, with an estimated average price of $5.7. The stock is now traded at around $2.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.76%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. still held 4,919,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTSH)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. reduced to a holding in Tile Shop Holdings Inc by 41.79%. The sale prices were between $6.87 and $8.69, with an estimated average price of $7.74. The stock is now traded at around $6.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.52%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. still held 2,179,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. reduced to a holding in Perpetua Resources Corp by 25.84%. The sale prices were between $4.11 and $5.79, with an estimated average price of $4.84. The stock is now traded at around $3.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. still held 2,734,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. reduced to a holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc by 30.76%. The sale prices were between $11.42 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $13.21. The stock is now traded at around $14.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. still held 567,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Minim Inc (MINM)
B. Riley Financial, Inc. reduced to a holding in Minim Inc by 43.45%. The sale prices were between $1.14 and $1.82, with an estimated average price of $1.46. The stock is now traded at around $1.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. still held 1,565,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.
