Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC Buys NCR Corp, Weave Communications Inc, StoneCo, Sells FIGS Inc, Remitly Global Inc, ForgeRock Inc

- New Purchases: NCR, WEAV, STNE, CVT,
- Added Positions: BABA, INST,
- Reduced Positions: TOST,
- Sold Out: FIGS, RELY, FORG, FRSH,
For the details of Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lead+edge+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC
- Toast Inc (TOST) - 13,003,407 shares, 60.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.28%
- NCR Corp (NCR) - 1,674,322 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Instructure Holdings Inc (INST) - 2,572,921 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%
- Weave Communications Inc (WEAV) - 3,500,634 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $41.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.06%. The holding were 1,674,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Weave Communications Inc (WEAV)
Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Weave Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.28 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.94%. The holding were 3,500,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.56%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cvent Holding Corp (CVT)
Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cvent Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $8.15. The stock is now traded at around $7.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $107.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 221,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: FIGS Inc (FIGS)
Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FIGS Inc. The sale prices were between $22.94 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $32.76.Sold Out: Remitly Global Inc (RELY)
Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Remitly Global Inc. The sale prices were between $18.1 and $40.46, with an estimated average price of $28.35.Sold Out: ForgeRock Inc (FORG)
Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ForgeRock Inc. The sale prices were between $21.46 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $28.72.Sold Out: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)
Lead Edge Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Freshworks Inc. The sale prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05.Sold Out: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)
