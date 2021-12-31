Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Garde Capital, Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF, Oracle Corp, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Netflix Inc

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Garde Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF, Oracle Corp, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, sells Uber Technologies Inc, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Netflix Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Splunk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garde Capital, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Garde Capital, Inc. owns 239 stocks with a total value of $921 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Garde Capital, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 507,591 shares, 17.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 1,004,088 shares, 16.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 801,515 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 185,644 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 118,733 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $10.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 44,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $59.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $26.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES INC (RING)

Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $28.72, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $28.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 341.61%. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $66.16, with an estimated average price of $64.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 83,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 778.55%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $76.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 45,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 25.90%. The purchase prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $94.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 95,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 345,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 41.84%. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.2. The stock is now traded at around $54.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 105,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 29.72%. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $74.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 53,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.

Sold Out: AIA Group Ltd (AAIGF)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in AIA Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.89.

Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91.

Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $49.54.

Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82.



