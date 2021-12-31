Garde Capital, Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF, Oracle Corp, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Netflix Inc

- New Purchases: ESML, IPOF, EMXC, PINS, LYFT, RING, WFC, T, KBE, FXE, CDNS, IYY, CQQQ, COPX, ITB, LOW, ECL, MRK, CCI, SNAP, CL, TGT, TTE, WM, BRAG,
- Added Positions: IPAC, ORCL, VNQ, SUSA, SCHE, IEUR, VGK, ESGD, VSGX, VWO, VB, IPOD, SCHA, ICF, Z, IYW, CVX, EEM, VEA, XLF, PLTR, BAC, CRM, UNH, TMUS, VEU, MDY, DIA, ALK, AZN, CSCO, ESGU, VBR, FDX, XPEV, IYJ, IWS, IWO, IEMG, V, VZ, XSOE, VXF, PFE, TWLO, SSSS, SQ, GLD, XLU, SCHB, ABT, PANW, NVDA, MCD, EFA, ETHE, GBTC, ABNB,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, VPL, MSFT, UBER, AAPL, TSLA, ESGE, NFLX, SPLK, XLE, IAU, FB, AR, INTC, XOM, SBUX, SCHG, GOOG, LUV, SOFI, SOFI, SCHX, VYM, JWN, BABA, IWF, BA, IGT, DIS, EXPE, VT, VXUS, VO, VGT, BMY, VDE, VOO, CCL, NIO, HSIC, ICLN, XLV, IBB, JNJ, RBLX, BTU, NEE,
- Sold Out: WYNN, PTON, PEJ, SIL, CRSP, GE, AAIGF, AM, SMAR, ZM, BEAM,
For the details of Garde Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garde+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Garde Capital, Inc.
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 507,591 shares, 17.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 1,004,088 shares, 16.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 801,515 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 185,644 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 118,733 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)
Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $10.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 44,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)
Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $59.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58. The stock is now traded at around $38.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $26.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES INC (RING)
Garde Capital, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $28.72, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $28.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC)
Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 341.61%. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $66.16, with an estimated average price of $64.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 83,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 778.55%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $76.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 45,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 25.90%. The purchase prices were between $95.5 and $106.67, with an estimated average price of $102.66. The stock is now traded at around $94.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 95,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $29.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 345,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)
Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 41.84%. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.2. The stock is now traded at around $54.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 105,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Garde Capital, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 29.72%. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $74.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 53,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.Sold Out: AIA Group Ltd (AAIGF)
Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in AIA Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $10 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.89.Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)
Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $49.54.Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Garde Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82.
Here is the complete portfolio of Garde Capital, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Garde Capital, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Garde Capital, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Garde Capital, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Garde Capital, Inc. keeps buying