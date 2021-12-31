Novo Holdings A Buys Exscientia PLC, Alibaba Group Holding, IO Biotech Inc, Sells , SeaSpine Holdings Corp, Acutus Medical Inc

New Purchases: EXAI, IOBT, UTRS, MQ,

EXAI, IOBT, UTRS, MQ, Added Positions: BABA, TMCI, VERV, INSP, AKUS, RCKT, PHVS, KNTE,

BABA, TMCI, VERV, INSP, AKUS, RCKT, PHVS, KNTE, Reduced Positions: AAPL, BAM, SPNE, FRLN,

AAPL, BAM, SPNE, FRLN, Sold Out: FLXN, AFIB, ANNX, HRMY, FSTX,

Investment company Novo Holdings A Current Portfolio ) buys Exscientia PLC, Alibaba Group Holding, IO Biotech Inc, Minerva Surgical Inc, Marqeta Inc, sells , SeaSpine Holdings Corp, Acutus Medical Inc, Annexon Inc, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Novo Holdings A. As of 2021Q4, Novo Holdings A owns 48 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,933,900 shares, 22.11% of the total portfolio. Exscientia PLC (EXAI) - 13,086,600 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. New Position Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 2,921,171 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.56% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 918,879 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.43% Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) - 3,463,577 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio.

Novo Holdings A initiated holding in Exscientia PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $20.9. The stock is now traded at around $15.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.24%. The holding were 13,086,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Novo Holdings A initiated holding in IO Biotech Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.4 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $7.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 3,277,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Novo Holdings A initiated holding in Minerva Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $7.11. The stock is now traded at around $5.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,057,132 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Novo Holdings A initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 441,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Novo Holdings A added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 133.13%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $107.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 500,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Novo Holdings A added to a holding in Treace Medical Concepts Inc by 76.35%. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $26, with an estimated average price of $20.45. The stock is now traded at around $20.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 500,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Novo Holdings A added to a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $207.57 and $280.17, with an estimated average price of $244.16. The stock is now traded at around $238.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Novo Holdings A added to a holding in Akouos Inc by 49.17%. The purchase prices were between $7.65 and $10.99, with an estimated average price of $8.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,061,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Novo Holdings A added to a holding in Pharvaris NV by 23.24%. The purchase prices were between $13.28 and $18, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 516,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Novo Holdings A sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78.

Novo Holdings A sold out a holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $3.1 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $5.52.

Novo Holdings A sold out a holding in Annexon Inc. The sale prices were between $11.49 and $22, with an estimated average price of $16.04.

Novo Holdings A sold out a holding in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $34.09 and $43.91, with an estimated average price of $39.92.

Novo Holdings A sold out a holding in F-star Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.71 and $7.31, with an estimated average price of $5.99.

Novo Holdings A reduced to a holding in SeaSpine Holdings Corp by 21.89%. The sale prices were between $12.24 and $16.31, with an estimated average price of $14.35. The stock is now traded at around $12.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Novo Holdings A still held 858,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.