Baozun: Chinese Value Stock or Value Trap?

The China opportunity

China has high mobile penetration with over 1.22 billion online, 83% of the population, according to data from GSMA. Combine this with a growing middle class and that gives China one of the most lucrative e-commerce markets in the world.

According to Statista, e-commerce revenue in China is expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.81% between 2022 and 2025, leading to an enormous $1.6 trillion market opportunity. While stock prices are temporarily depressed due to the regulatory crackdown on big tech, the market opportunity is undeniable.

Can Baozun ride the wave?

Baozun ( BZUN, Financial) is a Chinese e-commerce business partner which helps western companies advertise and sell online in China. The company offers a series of services to help brands navigate through the complex advertising landscape in China and get around regulation issues, which may otherwise restrict western companies.



These services include digital marketing, customer service and supply chain management. Major customers include: Nike ( NKE, Financial), Calvin Klein, Zara, Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial), Tencent ( HKSE:00700, Financial), Bosch, Panasonic ( TSE:6752, Financial), Redbull, Boots and more.

Given its unique strategy and market niche, I believe this company is well-positioned to benefit from the boom of e-commerce in China.

Why is the stock down?

Baozun’s share price has spiraled down a catastrophic 79% since February 2021. This are a for a few reasons for this.

One is the so-called Cotton Scandal. Better Cotton is a group of industry giants campaigning for sustainability standards in cotton farming. Members of Better Cotton include Nike, Adidas ( XTER:ADS, Financial), H&M, Zara and more.

Members of the group decided to stop using cotton from the Xinjiang region of China amid accusations of forced labor by minorities. However, this didn’t go down well with customers in China. Many people called for boycotts of the brands, celebrities cuts ties and the major e-commerce platforms removed many of the brands from their platforms.

“In just 24 hours H&M has been all but erased from China's digital world; you can't buy its tops and dresses on the biggest online retail platforms, you can't get a taxi to take you to one of its shops on the biggest ride hailing app.”

This situation caused many other western players to pull out of China, and this directly impacted Baozun’s business model. According to the company, there were no expectations of a return to normal, at least until the latter half of 2022.

Another fastor at play is macro industry headwinds. In Baozun’s Q3 2021 report, they noted slower demand for e-commerce goods, which they see as a temporary headwind. Revenue growth has slowed down substantially to just 3.8%, giving a total of $1.5 billion for the year.

Profits are also being squeezed. The business was previously operating on a surprisingly low margin of just 4.6%, and this got squeezed in 2021, with the operating margin dropping to -4.4% for the Q3 2021. This was primarily driven by a $10 million increase in supply chain costs.





What about the positives?

Despite the major headwinds, the company’s number of brand partners has increased to 736, compared with 461 as of Sept. 30, 2020. They also have a strong balance sheet with $427 million in cash. They continue to invest into their technology and logistics operations, acquiring two warehouse and supply chain businesses recently.

Baozun’s logistics subsidiary Baotong also received a $217.9 million strategic investment from Cainiao Network.

The company was buying back shares of its own stock as of Q3 2021, indicating management may believe shares are undervalued.

Is the stock undervalued?

From the chart below, I have compared valuation metrics from a variety of e-commerce players in China, such as Baozun, JD.com, ( JD, Financial), Pinduoduo ( PDD, Financial), Meituan ( HKSE:03690, Financial) and even Alibaba ( BABA, Financial).

It is clear to see, Baozun is the cheapest for the price-sales ratio, but this is really irrelevant as the company only makes a small percentage (3% to 5%) from this revenue.

Looking at other metrics, large market cap giants such as Alibaba are much more stable, profitable, diversified and seem to have lower valuations.

Value opportunity or value trap?

For me, Baozun is facing too many company-specific headwinds such as the Cotton Scandal, in addition to running a low margin business in a high inflation environment. If we then combine this with the big tech crackdown, it really is a triple whammy of risk.

I personally think this stock is a value trap and there are better value stocks out there right now to play in China such as Tencent and Alibaba. These are more established, diversified and have a stronger business moat.