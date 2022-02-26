Soul of the Nation Gospel  Concert  to Air on TV One  Presented in Partnership with the National Endowment of the Humanities Featuring Remarks by First Lady Jill Biden

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrating Black History Month, TV One will air The Soul of the Nation Gospel Concert, featuring remarks by First Lady Jill Biden and performances by top Gospel artists such as JJ Hairston and Tamela Mann. The prerecorded event will air on Sunday, February 27 at 7 pm EST on TV One's digital platform (http://www.tvone.tv) and its YouTube channel.

The celebration will be hosted by Grammy-nominated Juan Winans and will feature musical performances by Madeline Howze, Tamela Mann, JJ Hairston and The Morehouse College Glee Club. Closing the event is Bishop William Murphy, III, the founder and lead pastor of The Dream Center Church of Atlanta, one of the nation's most influential ministries leading the way in worship and community outreach. The program is sure to bring warmth and solace to both American and global viewers alike.

The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), the federal cultural agency that funds research, public programs, and preservation work in fields such as history, literature, and religion, will also feature NEH-supported projects and humanities experts in this year's program. The event will include commentary from Jesse P. Karlsberg, PhD Senior Digital Scholarship Strategist, Emory Center for Digital Scholarship and Southern Spiritual Music expert, Rev. Dr. James Abbington, representing the Sounding Spirit initiative, based at Emory University, digitizing historic American sacred songbooks.

This year's event marks the first time the program is being aired in partnership with TV One. "We are honored the White House and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden selected TV One to be part of this monumental Black History Month celebration,'' said Michelle Rice, president of TV One Networks. Through the decades, U.S. presidents of both the Democratic and Republican parties have held official celebrations for Black History Month, where Black leaders, celebrities, and allies concerned with and for the community gather for music, dialogue and fellowship.

About the National Endowment for the Humanities: Created in 1965 as an independent federal agency, the National Endowment for the Humanities supports research and learning in history, literature, philosophy, and other areas of the humanities by funding selected, peer-reviewed proposals from around the nation. Additional information about the National Endowment for the Humanities and its grant programs is available at neh.gov.

