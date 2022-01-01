Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of ASPA, CND, GCP, and ECOL

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Abri SPAC I, Inc. ( ASPA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ASPA with Apifiny Group Inc.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Concord Acquisition Corp. (: CND)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CND and Circle Internet Financial.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (: GCP)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GCP to Saint-Gobain for $32.00 in cash per share of GCP owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

US Ecology, Inc. ( ECOL)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ECOL to Republic Services, Inc. for $48.00 in cash per share of ECOL owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: