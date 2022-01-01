Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of POND, MGI, TGNA, and ZWS

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Angel Pond Holdings Corporation (: POND)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of POND and MariaDB Corporation.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

MoneyGram International, Inc. ( MGI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MGI to funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC for $11.00 in cash per share of MGI.

TEGNA Inc. (: TGNA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TGNA to an affiliate of Standard General L.P. for $24.00 in cash per share of TGNA owned.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (: ZWS)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ZWS and Elkay Manufacturing Company.

