Media Alert: BrainChip Podcast has a Field Day with AI Expert Stephen Foskett

BrainChip+Holdings+Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP, today announced that enterprise AI guru and organizer of Tech Field Day events Stephen Foskett is the featured guest on BrainChip’s podcast “This+is+our+Mission.” Foskett joins BrainChip Vice President of Worldwide Sales Rob Telson to discuss the exciting future of AI technology in consumer, industrial, and commercial settings. The podcast will be available Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 4:00 PST on BrainChip’s website and across popular podcast platforms.

Stephen Foskett is an active participant in the world of enterprise information technology, focusing on AI as well as storage, server virtualization, networking, and cloud computing. Stephen is also the cohost of the podcast “Utilizing+AI.” A longtime voice of authority in the industry, he has authored numerous articles for publications, and is a popular presenter at industry events.

“Stephen has an incredible depth of expertise in the potential real-world applications for AI, beyond what Hollywood or dystopian fiction tells us, and the beneficial impact of AI on society,” said Telson. “Anyone interested in AI, intelligence at the edge, and intelligent IoT will appreciate his fascinating insights. Every time I speak to Stephen, I come away with new energy and passion for what we do at BrainChip every day.”

The “This is Our Mission” podcast provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. Past episodes are available at https%3A%2F%2Fbrainchipinc.com%2Fbrainchip-podcasts.

BrainChip deploys AI at the edge in a way that existing technologies cannot. The company’s tech is both high-performance and ultra-low power, enabling a range of capabilities including on-chip, in-device one-shot learning. BrainChip’s IP can be used in a wide range of applications from industrial IoT, cybersecurity, and autonomous vehicles to smart sensors that can detect and act on visual features, odors, taste, touch, and sound.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Additional information is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brainchipinc.com

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.twitter.com%2FBrainChip_inc+%0A

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2F7792006

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220227005146/en/