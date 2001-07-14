FAT BRANDS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating FAT Brands Inc. on Behalf of FAT Brands Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against FAT Brands Inc. (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAT) on behalf of FAT Brands stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether FAT Brands has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. FAT Brands is the subject of a report published by the Los Angeles Times on February 19, 2022. According to the Times, “Federal authorities have been investigating Andrew Wiederhorn, Chief Executive of the company that owns the Fatburger and Johnny Rockets restaurant chains, and examining one of his family member’s actions as part of an inquiry into allegations of securities and wire fraud, money laundering and attempted tax evasion, court records show.”

On this news, FAT Brands' stock fell $2.42, or 22.9%, to close at $8.14 per share on February 22, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired FAT Brands shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220227005102/en/