Seagate Expands Lyve Cloud Storage Services to Singapore

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, launched its premiere cloud storage-as-a-service platform, Lyve%26trade%3B+Cloud, for businesses of all sizes in Singapore. The S3-compatible storage-only cloud known for its simplicity, flexibility and cost predictability has been trusted by many partners and customers since its launch in the United States last year.

“The Singapore launch marks Lyve Cloud’s anniversary, and I am proud that we are demonstrating our commitment to helping enterprises in more countries harness the flow of mass data,” said Ravi Naik, chief information officer and executive vice president storage services for Seagate. “This journey has been extraordinary with our close relationships with like-minded partners and customers who understand the value of data and are eager to accelerate their digital transformation and innovation.”

According to Seagate’s Rethink+Data+report, today's enterprises struggle to leverage their data efficiently and as much as two thirds of the data available to enterprises is not utilized due to data storage and management challenges. Enabling enterprises to build barrier-free mass data environments, Seagate introduced Lyve Cloud and collaborated with industry-leading cloud ecosystem partners to offer simple, efficient and well-integrated cloud storage services. Lyve Cloud now has over 50 companies in its ecosystem network, including Zadara, Equinix and PacketFabric, to help businesses to fully utilize their cloud infrastructure.

"Seagate's Singapore Lyve Cloud launch provides us with the opportunity to expand our storage offerings in the Asia Pacific region,” said Anna Claiborne, co-founder and CTO of PacketFabric. "Together, we can better serve our respective customers as they connect their networks and storage across multiple clouds and edges with the control and access they need to best manage their expanding data and realize its full value. PacketFabric is excited to work with Lyve Cloud to provide local cloud storage in Singapore."

Lyve Cloud offers data privacy, no lock-in, no API charges and no egress fees, allowing customers to retain full control of their data while lowering total cost of ownership (TCO) for storing, accessing and moving massive data sets. Lyve Cloud’s ISO27001 and SOC2 certifications meet the data security needs of enterprise customers and provide always-on encryption for data in motion and at rest. For more information about Seagate’s Lyve Cloud and use cases, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seagate.com%2Fservices%2Fcloud%2Fstorage%2F

