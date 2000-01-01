Highlights From Warren Buffett's Annual Shareholder Letter

Over the weekend, the legendary Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) released his annual letter to shareholders, a sought-out piece of wisdom read by the greatest investors and financiers around the world. We will take examine a few highlights.

Background

Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) is the world's largest conglomerate. The company operates with a decentralized structure and has over 360,000 employees, but only 25 staff at the head office. However, one of those staff is the founder Buffett, who is arguably of the greatest investors of all time.

In his shareholder letter, Buffett talks about the misconception that Berkshire is a “strange collection of financial assets.” In truth, he notes that "Berkshire owns and operates more U.S. based infrastructure assets.” This is referring to the $158 billion in property, plant and equipment recorded on the balance sheet. “Supremacy” has never been Berkshire's goal, but it has “become a fact” according to Buffett.

Performance

Berkshire Hathaway has achieved an unbelievable 20.1% annual gain since 1965, over double the very respectable 10.5% by the S&P 500. 2021 continued this incredible performance with a whopping return of 29.6% versus the S&P 500’s 28.7% (which was also fantastic). This is despite critics implying he "lost his touch” in 2020.

Using the rule of 72, an investment into Berkshire Hathaway doubles every 3.6 years.

Buffett modestly said in his letter, “We did make reasonable progress in increasing the intrinsic value of your shares. That task has been my primary duty for 57 years.”

Since 1965, an investment in Berkshire Hathaway would have returned 3,641,613%.

Timeless investing style

Buffett reiterates his timeless approach to investing, the same way he has since 1965.

“Our goal is to have meaningful investments in businesses with both durable economic advantages and a first-class CEO.”

Referring to the common stock segment of the business, Buffett notes it sometimes can be easy to buy "wonderful businesses at wonderful prices.”

Buffett is not a stock picker?

Buffett then goes onto to talk about his investments in businesses based upon “our expectations about their long term business performance” and "not because we view them as vehicles for timely market moves.”

Perhaps Buffett is referring to Berkshire's investment in gaming company Activision Blizzard ( ATVI, Financial), which was shortly followed by a takeover announcement from Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial), whose founder, Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio), is a close friend of Buffett’s.

Buffett sent a letter to a few reporters asking them to clarify the timescales and stating Berkshire had no idea the company would be acquired.

To be honest, that doesn’t seem to fit with Berkshire's investment style. In his annual letter, Buffett emphasized that “Charlie and I are notstock-pickers; we are business-pickers.”

We all make mistakes

Buffett, as humble as ever, also discussed his past mistakes, saying, “I make many mistakes.” In the past, Buffett has made many investments with “extraordinary economics” and a “few that are [just] marginal."

The four giants

According to Buffettt, there are “four giants” that make up a “very large chunk” of Berkshire Hathaway's value.

These include a cluster of insurers like GEICO, General Re and National Indemnity. Buffett says the company owns “100% of the float” in these companies, noting, "The product will never be obsolete, and sales volume will generally increase along with both economic growth and inflation.”

The second giant is Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial). Berkshire owns 5.55% of the tech company, which has a market cap of $2.6 trillion, making it the largest company in the world by market cap.

Buffett praised Apple's repurchasing of shares, which lowers the amount of float available and thus increases the stake of ownership by Berkshire. The company paid Berkshire $785 million in dividends, yet its share of Apple’s earnings amounted to a staggering $5.6 billion.

Apple's “brilliant” CEO, Tim Cook, was also applauded by Buffett, praising his “managerial touch.”

The third giant is Burlington Northern Santa Fe, or BNSF, which operates the largest railroad network in America with 32,500 miles of track. Buffett calls this “the number one artery of American commerce” and goes on to talk about the carbon emission savings of rail over trucks.

The railroad company hit a record $6 billion in earnings in 2021.

The fourth and final giant, Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE), earned a record $4 billion in 2021. This marked a 30-fold increase from the $122 million earned in 2000, when Berkshire first bought shares. It now owns a 91.1% stake.

“BHE has the management, the experience, the capital and the appetite for the huge power projects that our country needs,” Buffett wrote.

Too much cash?

Buffett has been criticized in the past for holding “too much cash.” Berkshire’s balance sheet includes $144 billion in cash and cash equivalents, with $120 billion held in U.S Treasury bills maturing in one year. Buffett said he has always had “80% of [his] net worth in equities," but did admit his “failure to find entire companies or small portions…which meet our criteria for long term holding. ”

“These periods are never pleasant; they are also never permanent,” he added.

Buffett also praised the buying back of shares when there is “appropriate value,” a principle he applies to his own company.

As of Feb. 23, Berkshire had repurchased additional shares at a cost of $1.2 billion. Buffett said, “Our appetite remains large but will always remain price-dependent."

The 2022 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, called the "Woodstock for capitalists," will be held on April 30 in Omaha, Nebraska.