CRH PLC Announces Divestment of Building Envelope Business

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2022 / CRH plc announces that it has entered into a binding agreement to divest of its Building Envelope business (the "Business") to KPS Capital Partners, LP for an enterprise value of $3.8 billion. The consideration, payable on closing, includes cash of $3.45 billion together with a transfer of lease liabilities of $0.35 billion. The transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

The Business comprises CRH's entire Building Envelope business which provides architectural glass, storefront systems, architectural glazing systems and related hardware to customers primarily in North America. In 2020, the Business generated IFRS EBITDA of $337 million, profit before tax of $210 million and gross assets at 30 June 2021 amounted to $2.5 billion. CRH will announce full year results for 2021 on 3 March 2022.

The decision to divest at an attractive valuation follows a comprehensive review of the Business and demonstrates CRH's active approach to portfolio management, the efficient allocation of capital and the creation of a simpler and more focused Group.

The proceeds from the divestment will be incorporated into the Group's capital allocation resources, focused on value-enhancing capital expenditure, value-accretive acquisitions and cash returns to shareholders.

About CRH

CRH (LSE:CRH, ISE:CRG, NYSE:CRH) is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.77,400 people at c.3,200 operating locations in 28 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America and Europe and also has regional positions in Asia. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information visit www.crh.com.

