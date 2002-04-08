Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement for the Development and Commercialization of Paltusotine in Japan

SAN DIEGO and NAGOYA, Japan, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, and Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co., Ltd. ("Sanwa"), an established, fully integrated pharmaceutical company headquartered in Nagoya, Japan, today announced that the parties have entered into a strategic partnership to exclusively develop and commercialize paltusotine in Japan. Paltusotine is Crinetics’ investigational, orally available nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist being evaluated as a treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), including NETs complicated by carcinoid syndrome.



Under the terms of this agreement, Crinetics will receive $13.0 million upfront and will be eligible to receive milestone payments related to the achievement of certain development, regulatory and commercial goals. In addition, upon market approval of paltusotine in Japan, Crinetics will be eligible to receive tiered royalties based on net product sales. Sanwa will have an exclusive right to develop and commercialize the product in Japan and will be responsible for leading the development and commercialization of paltusotine for acromegaly and NETs in Japan. Also, Sanwa will assume all costs associated with clinical trials and regulatory applications associated with these processes. Crinetics retains all rights to develop and commercialize paltusotine outside Japan.

There are approximately 10,000 acromegaly patients and 11,000 NETs patients in Japan and, as in the United States, somatostatin analogues are the first-line medical therapy for individuals for whom surgery is either not prescribed or is not curative. Shusaku Isono, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co., Ltd. said “Through this license agreement, we will make our best effort with Crinetics to provide a new oral treatment option for acromegaly and NETs patients in Japan.”

“In Sanwa, we met a company that shares our vision of developing, as the first indication for paltusotine, a once-daily oral therapy for acromegaly that will establish a new class of medicine to allow patients to live full lives free of the burden of painful monthly injections,” added Scott Struthers, Ph.D., founder and Chief Executive Officer of Crinetics. “With the promise of additional indications for NETs, we look forward to a long and productive relationship with our colleagues at Sanwa and are pleased to have the external validation that such a high-quality partnership provides.”

Crinetics is currently enrolling patients in its Phase 3 PATHFNDR program, which is evaluating the safety and efficacy of once-daily oral paltusotine in a wide cross section of acromegaly patients in the United States and Europe. In Japan, Sanwa expects to initiate Phase 1 development with paltusotine in 2022.

About Acromegaly

Acromegaly is a serious disease generally caused by a pituitary adenoma, a benign tumor in the pituitary that secretes growth hormone. Excess GH secretion causes excess secretion of IGF-1 from the liver. Together, excess of these hormones leads to the symptoms and physical manifestations of acromegaly, including abnormal growth of hands and feet, alteration of facial features, arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, joint aches, deepening of voice due to enlarged vocal cords, fatigue, sleep apnea, enlargement of heart, liver and other organs, and changes in glucose and lipid metabolism. Surgical removal of pituitary adenomas, if possible, is the preferred initial treatment for most acromegaly patients. Pharmacological treatments are used for patients that are not candidates for surgery, or when surgery is unsuccessful in achieving treatment goals. Approximately 50% of patients with acromegaly prove to be candidates for pharmacological treatment. Long-acting somatostatin-receptor ligands (SRLs) are the most common initial pharmacologic treatment; however, these drugs require monthly depot injections with large gauge needles that are commonly associated with pain, injection site reactions, and increased burden of therapy on the lives of patients.

About Neuroendocrine Tumors and Carcinoid Syndrome

Carcinoid syndrome is a group of symptoms that presents in some individuals with neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). NETs are a rare, slow-growing type of cancer that arises most often in the digestive tract. Carcinoid syndrome is most common in patients with NETs that develop in the lung and gastrointestinal tract and metastasize to the liver. In these cases, the liver is unable to filter the hormones secreted by the NETs, causing them to be circulated systemically and inducing the symptoms of carcinoid syndrome which commonly include diarrhea and flushing.

About Paltusotine

Paltusotine is an investigational, orally available nonpeptide agonist that is designed to be highly selective for the somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2). It was designed by the Crinetics discovery team to provide a once-daily option for patients with acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors. A previously completed Phase 1 trial of paltusotine showed clinical proof of concept by providing evidence of potent suppression of the growth hormone axis in healthy volunteers. In Phase 2 trials, paltusotine maintained IGF-1 levels in acromegaly patients who switched from injectable depot medications to once-daily oral paltusotine. IGF-1 is the primary biomarker endocrinologists use to manage their acromegaly patients.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN00808), is an investigational, oral, selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist for the treatment of acromegaly, an orphan disease affecting more than 26,000 people in the United States. A Phase 3 clinical program in acromegaly with paltusotine is underway. Crinetics also plans to advance paltusotine into a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing CRN04777 , an investigational, oral, nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist for congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as CRN04894 , an investigational, oral, nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia and other diseases of excess ACTH. All of the company’s drug candidates are new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts and are wholly owned by the company.

About Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co., Ltd.

Sanwa, a subsidiary of Suzuken Co., Ltd., one of the largest pharmaceutical wholesalers in Japan, is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company headquartered in Nagoya, Japan, with capabilities of R&D, manufacturing, and marketing. Sanwa established therapeutic and diagnostic products serving mainly in diabetes, endocrinology, and dialysis marketplaces. And it is Sanwa's mission to develop and bring to the patients "patient-friendly" medicines that contribute to an improved quality of life.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential benefits of paltusotine for patients with acromegaly or neuroendocrine tumors complicated by carcinoid syndrome; the potential benefits of, and results that may be achieved pursuant to, Crinetics’ licensing agreement with Sanwa; the payment of upfront and future milestones and royalties on future sales, as well as the total potential value of the licensing agreement; Crinetics’ enrollment efforts in its ongoing Phase 3 trials of paltusotine in acromegaly; and the potential to initiate a Phase 1 program of paltusotine in Japan and the expected timing thereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties inherent in Crinetics’ business, including unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of the company’s product candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization, the company’s dependence on third parties in connection with product manufacturing, research and preclinical and clinical testing; the success of Crinetics’ clinical trials and nonclinical studies; Sanwa may not pursue the development of paltusotine or those efforts may not be successful; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the company’s periodic filings with the SEC. The events and circumstances reflected in the company’s forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information on risks facing Crinetics can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Crinetics’ periodic reports, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, Crinetics does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

