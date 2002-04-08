Nemaura Medical Wins Innovation Awards

Loughborough, England, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. ( NMRD) (“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, announces it received the top award as Innovator of the Year at the LeicestershireLive Innovation Awards 2022 held on February 24, 2022. Additionally, the Company was also awarded top honors for Innovation in MedTech and Life Sciences.



Now in its fourth year, the LeicestershireLive Innovation Awards celebrate the very best technology, services, digital advances, and creative thinking that the Leicestershire, UK region offers by recognizing individuals, teams, and businesses that are leading the way in research and development, manufacturing techniques, software, and digital technologies.

“We are gratified and honored to be chosen for these top awards by our community peers. The Leicestershire regions has truly inspirational people and teams at the technology forefront across numerous industries. Thus, it is quite special to be recognized by our peers for our efforts to bring non-invasive diagnostics to market in an effort to bring significant increases in health, well-being, and the quality of life to people’s everyday lives,” commented Dr. Faz Chowdhury, CEO of Nemaura.

Nemaura recently began commercializing its sugarBEAT® continuous glucose monitor (CGM) through its UK licensee MySugarWatch Limited and has completed initial shipments of its CGM devices to MySugarWatch. It also recently introduced Miboko, a new metabolic health program using a body-worn glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application, as a form of wellness and a preventative medicine platform.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT® and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT™ combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT®diabetes program that is currently undergoing pilot studies.

Additionally, Nemaura has launched Miboko, a new metabolic health and well-being program using a non-invasive glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application that helps a user understand how certain foods and lifestyle habits can impact one’s overall metabolic health and well-being. Nemaura believes that up to half the population could benefit from a sensor and program that monitors metabolic health and well-being.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

