Aura Biosciences to Participate at the 42nd Annual Cowen Virtual Health Care Conference

Aura Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel class of virus-like drug conjugate (VDC) therapies for multiple oncology indications, today announced that Elisabet de los Pinos, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Aura, will participate in the “Auditory and Ophthalmology” panel discussion at the 42nd Annual Cowen Virtual Health Care conference taking place on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the panel discussion will be available on the “Investors & Media” page under the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.aurabiosciences.com%2Fevents-and-presentations, where a replay of the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing virus-like drug conjugates (VDCs), a novel class of therapies, for the treatment of multiple oncology indications. Aura’s lead VDC candidate, AU-011 (belzupacap sarotalocan), consists of a virus-like particle conjugated with an anti-cancer agent. AU-011 selectively targets and destroys cancer cells and activates the immune system with the potential to create long-lasting anti-tumor immunity. AU-011 is currently in development for ocular cancers, with an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating first-line treatment of choroidal melanoma, a vision- and life-threatening form of eye cancer where standard of care with radiotherapy leaves patients with severe comorbidities, including major vision loss. Aura plans to develop AU-011 across its ocular oncology franchise including for the treatment of patients with choroidal metastases. In addition, leveraging Aura’s technology platform, Aura is developing AU-011 more broadly across multiple cancers, starting with a planned Phase 1a clinical trial in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Aura is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

