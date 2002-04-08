TILT's Commonwealth Alternative Care Taunton Dispensary to Launch Adult-Use Cannabis Delivery Service with Bracts & Pistils on March 2, 2022

PHOENIX, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT" or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, will be launching adult-use cannabis delivery from its Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. (“CAC”) dispensary in Taunton. The delivery service is made available through a partnership with Bracts & Pistils, a local woman-owned and veteran-managed social equity cannabis delivery operator.



Beginning March 2, Bracts & Pistils will deliver cannabis products from CAC Taunton to adult-use consumers in communities within a 25-mile radius, including New Bedford, Plymouth and Wareham. Recreational cannabis orders can be placed at CAC’s website at www.CommonwealthAltCare.org, and will be processed via Lantern, a Boston-based cannabis e-commerce marketplace. Delivery will be offered Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a minimum order of $125. Orders will be delivered during a two-hour window.

“TILT is proud to partner with Bracts & Pistils to serve additional customers in and around the Taunton area,” said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT. “A veteran-owned local business led by an exceptional team, Bracts & Pistils was the clear choice to bring our adult-use delivery operations to life in Massachusetts. This is an exciting step for TILT, and a natural way for us to expand our support for local social-equity operators.”

“We are thrilled to work with a trusted and established retailer like CAC in Taunton,” added Rhonda LaFlamme, co-founder of Bracts & Pistils. “It has long been our goal to help bring quality, life-improving cannabis to a wide range of people, and we look forward to serving customers in the region we both call home.”

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 36 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

About Bracts & Pistils, LLC

Bracts & Pistils, LLC was formed by married couple and lifelong Massachusetts residents, Rhonda and Roy LaFlamme in April of 2018. Bracts & Pistils is proudly woman-owned and veteran-managed, and holds an Economic Empowerment Certification from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission. In October 2021, Bracts & Pistils became the fourth courier in the state to be fully licensed and is one of the very first Adult Use Marijuana Home Delivery companies on the East coast.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward looking information may include, without limitation, timing for launch of anticipated delivery service, anticipated terms of delivery service and processing times, opinions or beliefs of management, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of TILT, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments, operations, expansions and strategy of TILT. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are based upon certain material factors, assumptions and analyses that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including TILT’s experience and perceptions of historical trends, the ability of TILT to expand its operations and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that it will be completed on the terms described above and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. TILT assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties, and there are a variety of material factors, many of which are beyond the control of TILT, and that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

For additional information regarding forward-looking statements and their related risks, please refer to the “Risk Factors and Uncertainties” section in the Annual Information Form of the Company for the year ended on December 31, 2020, which is available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

[email protected]