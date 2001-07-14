Chevron Announces Agreement to Acquire Renewable Energy Group

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) (“REG”) announced today a definitive agreement under which Chevron will acquire the outstanding shares of REG in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.15 billion, or $61.50 per share.

The acquisition combines REG’s growing renewable fuels production and leading feedstock capabilities with Chevron’s large manufacturing, distribution and commercial marketing position.

“REG was a founder of the renewable fuels industry and has been a leading innovator ever since,” said Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth. “Together, we can grow more quickly and efficiently than either could on its own.”

The transaction is expected to accelerate progress toward Chevron’s goal to grow renewable fuels production capacity to 100,000 barrels per day by 2030 and brings additional feedstock supplies and pre-treatment facilities. After closing of the acquisition, Chevron’s renewable fuels business, Renewable Fuels - REG, will be headquartered in Ames, Iowa. In addition, CJ Warner is expected to join Chevron’s Board of Directors.

“This transaction delivers premium cash value to shareholders and will give us additional resources as we aim to accelerate growth and strengthen our collective ability to deliver the sustainable fuels our customers and the world need,” said CJ Warner, REG president & CEO. “Our employees’ hard work and dedication have built a fantastic renewable fuels company and made this transaction possible. We look forward to joining Chevron’s team.”

The transaction is expected to be accretive to Chevron earnings in the first year after closing and accretive to free cash flow after start-up of REG’s Geismar expansion.

The acquisition consideration is 100 percent cash. Total enterprise value of $2.75 billion includes a net cash position around $400 million greater than debt.

The transaction has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second half of 2022. The acquisition is subject to REG shareholder approval. It is also subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The transaction price represents a premium of around 57% on a 30-day average based on closing stock prices on February 25, 2022.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor to Chevron. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is acting as legal advisor to Chevron. Guggenheim Securities, LLC is acting as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as legal advisor to REG.

Chevron will conduct a conference call on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the transaction.

A webcast of the discussion will be available in a listen-only mode to individual investors, media, and other interested parties on Chevron’s website at www.chevron.com under the “Investors” section, or by calling 800-822-4794 and providing the conference ID5949818. Additional materials will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the “Investors” section on the Chevron website.

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and seeking to grow lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group is leading the energy and transportation industries’ transition to sustainability by converting renewable resources into high-quality, sustainable fuels. REG is an international producer of sustainable fuels that significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions to immediately reduce carbon impact. REG utilizes a global integrated procurement, distribution, and logistics network to operate 11 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2020, REG produced 519 million gallons, or 1.7 million metric tons, of cleaner fuel delivering 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

