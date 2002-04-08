FTI Consulting Adds Three Professionals, Including Former SEC Enforcement Division Chief Accountant, to Risk & Investigations Practice

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced continued investment in its Risk & Investigations practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment with the appointment of Michael Maloney as a Senior Managing Director, Andrew Preston as a Managing Director and Tyler Famiglietti as a Senior Consultant.

Mr. Maloney, who is based in Washington, D.C., served as Chief Accountant of the Division of Enforcement for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from 2014 to 2018 and is a recognized expert in forensic accounting investigations, white-collar criminal and civil defense, and matters involving complex accounting, auditing, financial reporting and fraud issues. In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Maloney will lead the SEC & Accounting Advisory practice within Risk & Investigations.

During his SEC tenure, Mr. Maloney advised on and participated in over 400 publicly filed SEC financial fraud enforcement matters and hundreds of additional ongoing investigations. He also led the Division’s coordination with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board’s enforcement program. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Maloney was President and Executive Director of Credibility International LLC, as well as a Senior Affiliate of FTI Consulting.

Mr. Preston, who is based in Washington, D.C., also joins FTI Consulting from Credibility International LLC, where he served as an expert and trusted advisor to clients navigating complex disputes and government investigations. He brings more than 15 years of experience in accounting, fraud, asset misappropriation, damages quantum and business valuation. His experience spans a wide range of industries including consumer goods, oil and natural gas, renewable energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, infrastructure, fintech, and private equity.

“Mike is an exceptional professional in the forensic accounting profession who has led a significant number of investigations and litigation matters,” said Ed Westerman, Co-Leader of the Risk & Investigations practice at FTI Consulting. “His deep expertise and pragmatic perspective will assist our clients in effectively addressing their complex and high-stakes regulatory and litigation matters. The addition of Mike and his team further position our forensic practice to be the best in its class.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,700 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.78 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2021. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

[email protected]