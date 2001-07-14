POSaBIT to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Payments & FinTech Summit on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 2:10 PM (ET)

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC:POSAF), the leading provider of payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Payments & FinTech Summit on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 2:10 PM (ET). Investors can register to view the webcast at the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fjeff225%2Fposaf%2F2000628

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference. Interested investors should contact their Jefferies representative to schedule a one-on-one meeting or [email protected].

ABOUT POSABIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative, blockchain-enabled payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT’s unique solution provides a safer and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit: www.posabit.com+.

