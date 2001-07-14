Frequency Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March 2022 Investor Conferences

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FREQ), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company focused on developing therapeutics to activate a person’s innate regenerative potential to restore function, today announced that Chief Executive Officer David L. Lucchino will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

Cowen 42 nd Annual Health Care Conference: Corporate Panel Discussion - Auditory and Ophthalmology, March 7, 2022, 2:10 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. EST

Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference: Company Overview Presentation, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 3:20 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. EST

A live webcast of both the panel and presentation can be accessed on the investors section of Frequency’s website, investors.frequencytx.com. A replay of each will be posted on the Frequency website following the events.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics is leading a new category in regenerative medicine that aims to restore function – first in hearing loss and then in multiple sclerosis (MS) – by developing therapeutics that activate a person’s innate regenerative potential within the body through the activation of progenitor cells to restore lost function. Frequency’s hearing research focuses on cochlear restoration and auditory repair, and its lead asset, FX-322, is a small-molecule product candidate that is the first to show statistically significant and clinically meaningful hearing improvements in clinical trials for SNHL. Frequency is also following early restorative signals in MS to develop medicines with the same underlying regenerative science being brought to hearing loss.

Headquartered in Lexington, Mass., Frequency has an ex-U.S. license and collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. for FX-322, as well as additional collaboration and licensing agreements with academic and nonprofit research organizations including Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Mass General Brigham, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Scripps Research Institute and Cambridge Enterprises Limited. For more information, visit www.frequencytx.com and follow Frequency on Twitter @Frequencytx.

