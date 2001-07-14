PAR Technology's Punchh® to Present at National Grocers Association Show in Las Vegas

ParTech%2C+Inc.+%28PAR%29, a global restaurant technology company building a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants today announced that its leading customer loyalty, offers and engagement solution, Punchh, and its Vice President of Strategy Sastry Penumarthy will be presenting at the 2022+NGA+Conference in Las Vegas on March 1st at 10:45 a.m. Pacific Time, in the Technology Thought Leadership Theater.

The presentation is expected to further elaborate on the complexities of the loyalty evolution within the grocery sector, as well as the transformation of the industry by increasing calls by consumers to create a seamless and personalized shopping experience that expands outside of the brick and mortar, into digital channels. In addition, PAR’s Punchh will be exhibiting at the event in booth #1337, alongside many of their integrated software partners.

Hosted annually by the National Grocers Association (NGA), the conference focuses on connecting supermarket retailers and wholesalers, food manufacturers, and service providers worldwide to share innovative solutions and best practices that strengthen the independent supermarket channel.

The 2022 NGA conference marks Punchh's first time showcasing its platform at the prestigious event and signals the brand's plan to further expand its services into the grocery sector with its leading customer loyalty, offers and engagement solution. Currently, Punchh caters to a diverse range of industries, including restaurants, retail, and convenience store brands.

About PAR Technology

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of Punchh Inc., leading SaaS based customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider, PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

