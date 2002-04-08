Sysco Celebrates International Women's Day; Sponsors Let's Talk Womxn Event in Support of Women-Owned Restaurant Owners

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, today announced the Company’s fourth annual observance of International Women’s Day (IWD) across its global organization. To recognize this important day, Sysco is sponsoring the Let’s Talk Womxn’s Let’s Talk Change Virtual Summit on March 1, 2022.

Let’s Talk Womxn is a collaboration of women restaurant owners which aims to learn from and support each other through an action-led movement.

“Sysco is proud to celebrate International Women’s Day as part of our commitment to inclusiveness,” said Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s president and CEO. “I am grateful to the global steering committee of women leaders and volunteers who led the Company’s efforts this year. Their work reinforces the importance of challenging stereotypes, fighting biases and broadening perceptions while also further strengthening our business, industry and communities.”

This year’s International Women’s Day campaign theme is Break the Bias. We imagine a gender equal world, free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination. Together, we can achieve equality for women.

“There is no better way to kick off Sysco’s International Women’s Day celebrations than partnering with Let’s Talk Womxn to help empower women restauranteurs,” said Adrienne Trimble, Sysco’s vice-president and chief diversity officer. “As the world’s largest foodservice distributor, partnering with Let’s Talk Womxn aligns with our Purpose – connecting the world to share food and care for one another. By listening to the voices of women restaurant owners Sysco can help identify solutions to better support their success and ensure their inclusion at our table.”

In addition to a variety of celebrations around the globe, Sysco will also honor winners of its Gender Equity Momentum (GEM) Award on March 8. The GEM Award recognizes associates who are making strides to remove gender barriers, champion gender equality and cultivate an inclusive culture. As Sysco celebrates IWD, the company is grateful to all of our associates and our women customers and suppliers, as we work together to Break the Bias.

To learn more about the Let’s Talk Change Virtual Summit, visit the Let’s Talk Womxn website.

For more information on Sysco’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, visit sysco.com.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 58,000 associates, the company operates 343 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2021 that ended July 3, 2021, the company generated sales of more than $51 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2021report.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods . For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

About Let’s Talk Womxn

Let's Talk Womxn is an action-led movement of 600+ women restaurateurs founded mid 2020 by Rohini Dey, Ph.D. It is now in 13 cities, across women entrepreneurs in food and drink, and nourished by 2-4 Cohost women restaurateurs in each city: Chicago, Seattle, Boston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Greater NY, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Miami, Minneapolis, Houston, Milwaukee. Everything Let's Talk Womxn helps women owners to boost each other, combine strength, collaborate, and generate visibility for each other. You can see more on these segments (Today Show, Good Morning America, WGN NewsNation), or on http://www.letstalkwomxn.com. Let's Talk Womxn was lauded in the Top 50 Power List NRN within months of inception. They have spoken across sectors, across countries, and within corporations to share the unique model of "collaboration by competitors" for women's empowerment that is applicable to both entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs (Women's World Banking, Seramount, DBP, Network of Women Executives, Women in Finance, International Food Manufacturers Assoc, National Restaurant Assoc, Incubators, International Women's Forum, Sysco). Because LTW deliberately has no bureaucracy or overheads, all support and revenue flows directly to its women business owners.

About International Women’s Day

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality.

International Women's Day (IWD) has occurred for well over a century, with the first IWD gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people. Today, IWD belongs to all groups collectively everywhere. IWD is not country, group or organization specific.

#IWD2022 #BreaktheBias

